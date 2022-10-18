There’s going to be plenty of treats, costumes and decorations at Historic White Pine Village on Saturday during the annual Haunted Village event.
The Haunted Village will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. at the village grounds, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, in Pere Marquette Township, according to site manager Michelle DeKuiper.
DeKuiper said there will once again be a “trick-or-treat trail” from one historic building to another during the event, which has been a White Pine Village tradition for about nine years.
“All our buildings will be open to the public — about 30,” DeKuiper said. “We have about 15 volunteers set up in various buildings, and they’ll have candy they’ll hand out to the kids.”
Volunteers will be decked out in costumes and makeup, greeting kids and their families as they make their way through the village.
The village will be made extra festive for the event, with seasonal decorations and lights. A power outage on Tuesday — and the recent unfavorable weather in general — delayed the placement of the decorations, but DeKuiper said they should be up in time for the Haunted Village.
DeKuiper said the annual Halloween event is a joy — and not just for the hundreds of kids who attend.
“We enjoy it. People enjoy dressing up,” she said. “Part of the reason we have volunteers is that they get to dress up too. It gives them an opportunity to be kids again.”
Saturday will also be the last day of the season for White Pine Village, and there will be incentives for attendees to take advantage of the day, with half-off admission and 20% off the gift shop.
“The goal is to come out and see buildings and history during an educational walk-through,” she said.
Attendees should bring their own buckets or bags, according to DeKuiper.