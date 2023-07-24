The fifth annual Joe Lancour Memorial Scholarship Golf Scramble is Friday, Aug. 18 at Hemlock Golf Club.
Joe’s dream was to always give back to his community, according to his mom, Starla Owens Murphy, who has been putting on the memorial golf scramble in her son’s honor since 2019.
Lancour made the ultimate sacrifice, not only for this community but for the country. Lancour was wounded during an ambush in Afghanistan on Nov. 9, 2007, and died of his wounds the next day. His actions earned Pfc. Joseph Lancour a promotion to Army specialist, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, which were given to the family by Maj. Gen. William Lenaers.
This year’s memorial golf scramble will mark the fifth year of the event, which raises money for scholarships (in Lancour’s memory) for Ludington High School seniors who want to continue their education.
Owens Murphy said there are 10 teams currently registered with room for about 10-to-12 more. The cost for a team of four golfers is $400, or $100 for an individual without a team. Owens Murphy said she put individuals together to form a team.
On the day of the golf scramble registration begins at 11 a.m. Opening comments by Owens Murphy and Mike Healy will be at 11:45 a.m. followed by the national anthem at 11:50 and a shotgun start to follow at noon, according to Owens Murphy.
All of the funds raised from the annual golf scramble go towards the Joe Lancour Scholarship. Last year Owens Murphy presented two $1,000 scholarships to two graduating seniors from Ludington High School: Emily Phillips and Nadia Mosqueda.
Owens Murphy said the scholarship recipients each year are chosen because they show characteristics similar to that of her son, they are going into a medical field, they need to maintain a 2.0 grade point average or higher and show the need for the scholarship.
“We want to make sure we give this scholarship to students who will definitely be needing it,” said Owens Murphy. “We want to give these students an edge to continue their education.”
Owens Murphy said that to be able to offer a scholarship in Joe’s memory is incredibly important because her son believed that education was the key to success.
“To be able to give a scholarship in his name tells a little bit about who he was,” Owens Murphy said. “He had a big, giving heart. He always wanted better for people and if we can better someone’s life by helping them achieve their dream of going to college, then it is all worth it.”
If anyone is interested in signing up for the memorial golf scramble they can do so by contacting Owens at (231) 613-0349, or email her at fulfillingjoesdreams@gmail.com.