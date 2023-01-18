The annual Kids Vs. Cops Dodgeball For a Cause, an annual event to benefit a local nonprofit, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the West Shore Community College gymnasium.
The annual event pits Covenant Christian Middle School students against Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and Ludington Police Department officers as well as emergency responders in a game of dodgeball to raise funds for the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program.
“It’s an opportunity for deputies and officers to interact with our school-age kids in a non-law-enforcement situation. It allows our students to see another side of our community service … (The officers) really do look forward to each dodgeball game and hope to establish friendships with kids through the event,” said Sheriff Kim Cole.
Undersheriff Derek Wilson believes the event started in 2014 and has been taking place on and off since then.
“Covenant Christian will put all of their students on the court at once and they out number us 5 to 1,” he said. “This got started as a way to build a rapport with the kids, and it took off from there and has become a fun event. It gives us a chance to hang out with the kids and let them get to know us.”
Donations that will be taken at the door on the day of the event.
Covenant Christian Office Administrative Tess Ambrose said the school has been participating in this event for about four years and that the students look forward to it every year.
“It is our way of joining together camaraderie and community,” she said. “It’s about about putting those two ideas hand-and-hand. It is a way to show up and have some fun but at the same time, through their invitations of friends, family and classmates that they can also participate in helping raise money for our local Lakeshore Food Club.”
Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal said that all of the little events to help raise money and awareness all add up to big things.
If you walk through any grocery store right now, we are seeing the price of eggs anywhere from $4.99 to $8.99 a dozen. Those prices could have a lasting effect on a family finically right now.
“Any little bit of help us provide more food because everyday our membership is growing,” she said. “In fact we had two people filling out applications today, that is a normal day at Lakeshore Food Network.”
Gronstal said that with inflation, the job market and daycare centers closing down all of those things that were domino effects are now just this snowball effect in our community.
“As people do little things, let’s say it is only $100, that $100 buys three days of bread here, and that is a difference here,” she said. “I never want anyone to think it has to be thing gigantic $50,000 fundraiser because those are so few and far between. If the whole community pitches in and does the little things those little things become the big things.”
The other factor to this fundraiser, Gronstal said is that we have a group of students who are thinking beyond themselves and who are doing something fun but these kids are becoming our next generation of donors.
Gronstal said that as of Jan. 18, the Lakeshore Food Club has served 560 households.