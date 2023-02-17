Qualifying elementary, middle school and junior high students will soon show off their spelling skills in a showdown of syllables and semantics.
The occasion? The 26th annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee.
The bee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ludington’s Peterson Auditorium.
About 50 students are participating, each vying for a chance to clinch a first-place medal and secure entry in the Scripps National Spelling Bee during Bee Week, which starts May 28 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on May 28.
The national bee will draw more than 200 spellers to the Washington, D.C. area for a nationally televised contest, according to the Scripps website.
Tuesday’s bee will include students from Mason County Central, Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Eastern, Gateway to Success Academy, Ludington Area Catholic, and Hart and Pentwater public schools.
The judges will be Mike Hrycko, publisher of the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald-Journal and the White Lake Beacon; Patti Klevorn, former LDN managing editor and communications manager at Epworth; and Kathy Winczewski, a former Ludington Area Schools teacher and current member of the Ludington City Council.
Dale Horowski will resume the role of pronouncer, and Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Kyle Corlett will be the master of ceremonies.
Only spellers and those working at the bee will be allowed to enter. The public will not be allowed in the building during the spelling bee.
Parents of spellers will have to drop off their kids at Peterson Auditorium prior to the bee, and pick them up when it ends.
Prizes for the first-place speller include a gold medal, an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the national competition; a one-year online certificate to access the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary; one year of online access to Encyclopedia Britannica; a $100 series EE U.S. savings bond; the Sugarman Award; and art classes donated by Mary Case.
The runner-up will receive a silver medal and the 11th edition of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.
The fourth- and fifth-place spellers will both receive bronze medals, and every student in the top five will also receive a book donated by Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
The LDN Community Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Daily News and its partners in education, which include Ludington Area Schools, Little Caesars, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, the Technology Training Team, Gateway to Success Academy, West Shore Community College, West Shore Bank, and the West Shore Educational Service District.