Participants in the annual Make a Difference (MAD) Ride to benefit HELP Ministries were greeted with periods of light drizzle but otherwise nice conditions during the 21st annual event on Saturday.
There were several distances to ride, including 100-, 62-, 44-, 20- and 14-mile routes, according to Larry Lange, executive director of HELP Ministries.
“We had a beautiful day, it was a great ride with a couple little sprinkles off and on through the morning but nothing very serious,” he said. “We had people doing all five routes including the off-road route too.”
Lange said what was interesting this year was that the majority of the participants seemed to take the slightly longer routes.
“The shorter route out to the state park did not have as big of a percentage of riders as in years past,” he said. “We are happy with the results. We would always like to see more people but there is just much going on in the summer.
“There are two parts of the ride as far as we are concerned: one being the ridership and how many people participated, and the other being the money collection.”
Lange said the number of people riding was down a little bit from what it has been in the past, but the fundraising portion of the event has been very good.
“People did make time to make donations and that is an important part of this event, too,” he said.
The funds raised from the MAD Ride are used to cover the operating expenses for HELP Ministries for the year.
“This is how we pay our own bills, our heat and lights and the truck on the road, our insurance,” Lange said. “That way the majority of the money we get each year comes from donations from individuals, corporations, churches and things and every penny of all of those donations goes directly to programs. We get enough money from the MAD Ride to keep our doors open.”
He said fortunately a match is available for MAD Ride donations that “helps us tremendously.”
“It doubles the money that is available for it and that is always a big deal,” he said.
Lange said HELP Ministries is still getting requests for a number of things including help with paying some bills and help with home furnishings.
According to Lange, there has been an uptick in requests for electrical and propane assistance.
“The electrical assistance is very high, we are getting requests for two to three thousand on electrical,” he said. “Much the same for propane, people are not that far behind but they have to get their current bill paid before they can get propane for the fall.”
Another concern for HELP Ministries is the need for volunteer drivers.
“There has been an increase in medical rides needed,” Lange said. “For the month we are already at 32 requests. In June we had nine and (there were) 17 last month. There is a huge increase in the number of riders requesting to go to medical appointments.”
Lange said those interested in becoming a volunteer driver to take people to medical appointments should contact HELP Ministries at 843-6811.