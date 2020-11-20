The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Ludington is going virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ludington Downtown Development Authority announced Wednesday.
This year the committee that oversees the ball drop is working on a special virtual show which will include music, live interviews, highlights from the 2020 ball drop and content submitted as part of the “Bye Bye 2020” video contest, according to Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for Downtown Ludington.
This year will be the first time in more than a decade that the 6 1/2-foot LED ball will not be seen from high above the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street in downtown Ludington, according to Tooman.
“We didn’t have the heart not to make plans for New Year’s Eve in Ludington, but we knew that the traditional event that draws 10,000 people just wasn’t safe in the midst of a pandemic,” she said. “The committee looked at several ways to try and make the event safer and felt this was the way to go.”
Tooman said anyone who loves Ludington is encouraged to create a short video in one of four categories: Countdowns, Positive Messages, Skits and Talent. Those videos then can be entered into a contest by submitting them online. All of the videos will be played throughout the live show on Dec. 31.
“We are hoping this turns into a Saturday Night Live meets American’s Funniest Videos, Tooman said. “Submissions of videos can start now, with and ending date for submission on Dec. 27.”
The event committee will choose their favorite videos to win prizes.
Thanks to the event sponsor, the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, downtown gift certificates will be awarded to the first ($250), second ($100) and third ($50) places in each category.
Winners will be announced during the virtual event and the first place countdown video will be shown at 11:59 to countdown to 2021.