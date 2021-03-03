The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear reports from Sheriff Kim Cole, Western Michigan Fair Association President Ken Ferwerda and Mason County Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney as a part of its meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
Cole, in notes attached to the county board’s packet, stated that the sheriff’s office took more reports but had fewer calls for service from 2019 to 2020. However, there was a significant increase in assaults or domestic violence and “family trouble calls.” The number of domestic violence calls and assaults nearly doubled from year to year.
Cole outlined, for a time period from March 10 through May 1 both in 2019 and 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns — the number of assaults and domestic violence incidents went up from seven in 2019 to 22 in 2020. The number of “family trouble” incidents rose from 11 to 17 in the same time period. There were 25 reported break-ins in 2020 compared to none in the same time period in 2019. And, the number of incidents of retail fraud rose from three in 2019 to 11 in 2020.
Ferwerda, in a written report to the board, outlined many of the changes that affected the fair because of the pandemic. The West Michigan Livestock Council was able to have its youth show during the week, capped by an auction. The fair board also worked with Ray Janish to bring the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers Food Box program with the fairgrounds being a distribution site.
The fairgrounds had new stalls, more camping sites and some work on a barn. Ferwerda also stated the fair board was looking at installing new fencing around the race track for this year. They’re aiming to host the fair in its traditional sense this summer.
The board will also consider:
• A contract for mowing services at the airport for 2021;
• Not exercising its right of first refusal for the sale of Hanger No. 3 at the Mason County Airport as the hangar has a pending sale of $60,000, the sale of Hanger No. 11 in the amount of $18,000 and the sale of Hanger No. 17 in the amount of $70,000;
• Approving 90 part-time hours for clerical duties for the emergency management office to complete the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Hazardous Material Emergency Preparedness Grant;
• Approving the purchase of a power washer for animal control with funds from the Equipment Replacement Fund;
• Approving the adoption of the Mason County Emergency Action Guidelines;
• Approving the purchase of two radar units and four radios for the sheriff’s office out of the Equipment Replacement Fund;
• Appointing Larry Gaylord, O’Nealya Gronstal, Dan Rhode and Joe VanHassel to the Mason County Local Emergency Planning Committee;
• Approving an agreement with ONSOLVE Service that provides service for the CodeRED messaging service;
• Appointing Kathy Shafer to the Mason County Board of Public Works, Mason County Economic Development Corporation Board and the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board as a representative of the City of Scottville;
• Approving an agreement between the county and Mason-Lake Conservation District for Household Hazardous Waste services;
• Approving an amended agreement for engineering services from Prein & Newhof for an airport layout plan update as well as accepting an independent estimate for engineering services from C&S Companies as it relates to services supplied by Prein & Newhof.
• Appointing Cayla Christmas as a representative to the State Zoning Review Board;
• A proclamation recognizing the Mason County Promise Zone Scholarship.