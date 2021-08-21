On a day where the temperatures reached into the mid-80s, more than 2,000 people enjoyed ice cold refreshments and the shade that Ludington’s Rotary Park provided for the 12th annual Suds on the Shore Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday.
The beer and wine festival was met on Saturday with enthusiasm as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This years event was sold out, according to Lynn Russell, executive director for United Way of Mason County.
Russell told the Daily News previously the event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization. Suds on the Shore is United Way’s annual fundraiser and each year the money raised by the event goes back into local programs and initiatives that are focused on children and youth reaching their potential, individuals and families becoming financially stable.
“Every dollar that we raise with this event goes directly back out to the community,” Russell said.
There were more than 40 breweries participating in the annual event showcasing samples of their signature beers, wines, meads and ciders to estimated 2,000 people in attendance.
Tim Johnson of Jamesport Brewing Co. early on said the hot ticket (or token) for Jamesport was the blueberry wheat, which is an American-style wheat beer with a hint of blueberry and is 5.6 percent alcohol by volume.
“I have poured maybe 20 beers and 17 have been the blueberry wheat,” he said.
Eric Focht of Mountain Town Brewing said this is the company’s second time here in Ludington for the Suds on the Shore. They, too, were busy early on with customers bring eight different beers to try including Train Wreck, an imperial amber ale, and Railyard, a raspberry wheat beer.
“I believe we were here in 2018,” he said. “So for our Symbiotic Destruction Double IPA and our raspberry have been the big sellers along with our Birch Slap Old Ale. It is brewed with birch sap instead of water and aged on oak chips. It is an older style.”
Rebecca Hunt and her family and friends have been coming to the Suds on the Shore for years and will continue to because they can relax and enjoy the day.
“It’s social, we enjoy it, we have a good time with family and friends,” she said.”This is a beautiful setting and lots of us live here so it gives us our out-of-town family and friends an opportunity to come up here. A lot of our friends and family are from the Jackson and Ann Arbor area, so a lot are here visiting for this specifically, and it gives us an excuse to get together and it is a lot of fun.”
Hunt said they have a large variety of beer drinkers from sour drinkers to IPA drinkers and cider drinkers, we have them all.
“This is a better environment than all of the other beer festivals that have been to,” said Martin Hunt of Indianapolis. “It is chill and spread out and enjoyable.”
Hunt said he grew up in Ludington but moved to Indianapolis and have done some beer festivals down there. But he finds that the annual Suds on the Shore is just a better environment. He specifically comes up to visit on this weekend every year the event happened.
While some attendee came for the beer, wine ciders or meads, others came for the music which included local singer Fremont John who played from noon until 2:30 p.m. and followed by the band Groove 101.
The 2022 Suds on the Shore is scheduled for Aug. 20.