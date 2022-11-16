Steve Begnoche photos
Crews from Underwater Construction — which maintains, installs and removes the fish barrier net in front of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant intake — were at work Wednesday as a snow squall passes to the south closer to Pentwater.
In addition to its barge, a small boat was deployed and a flag likely identifying a diver is visible near the boat. Consumers Energy and DTE, which co-own the plant, are required to have the net in place from mid-May through mid-October and to monitor and report on its efficacy in preventing fish from being drawn into the pond above.