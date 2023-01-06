The Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was successful with thousands of people gathering in the downtown area to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in the new year with one of the largest LED lighted ball drops in western Michigan followed by a fireworks display.
Recently, the numbers for the Safe Rides (Drive Safe Drive Sober) program were released, the safe rides program offered free rides and tows from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Ludington Police Department Captain Steve Wietzykowski said he believes the program is working as there was only one driving while intoxicated arrest made by LPD during the new year.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Mason County Chamber Alliance and executive director of the Ludington Visitors Bureau. The chamber and bureau have taken on promotional and organizational duties for the ball drop and other events for the Downtown Ludington Board, or Downtown Development Authority.
Miller said the organization’s goal every year with the safe rides program is to make sure that people have a safe option home, whether that was planned for or decided later when downtown.
“Our goal it to keep people safe on the road and seeing there was only 1 OWI (operating while intoxicated) arrest is really a success of this program.”
Miller said the free rides program pre-dated the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve ball drop but became a bigger deal when the ball drop started 13 years ago.
“We were really thrilled to have great weather and that the rain held off,” Miller said. “People were really well spirited and seemed happy to be out enjoying the celebratory atmosphere. We really had a seamless event, from the chamber’s perspective, it was well attended.”
Although there were a number of people who chose to ride the Ludington Mass Transit Authority buses on New Year’s, it was down from previous years, according to Paul Keson, executive director LMTA.
“Last year was the first year after the COVID pandemic, and we were at 800 rides,” he said. “In 2019-2020 there were 1,128 riders. It has been trending down, this year I think we would have been similar to last year but it was such a nice night coming into the evening so I assume a lot of people might have walked down.”
The LMTA has been involved in the New Year’s Eve ball drop since 2011, according to Keson.
“We have numbers that go back to the 2011-2012 new year.”
Keson said that some of the newest stops this year were out on the U.S. 10 corridor for rides to the Comfort Inn with 150 riders; The Holiday Inn had 196 riders and Best Western with 170 riders being dropped off at those locations.
“Obviously the local hotels were doing well with the safe rides program,” Keson said. “When it struck midnight, and it was over and fireworks were done they were loading the buses, it was all hands on deck at that point.”
LMTA had a total of 10 buses available for the new year offering free rides.
Keson said LMTA has been participating in the safe rides program for years. The drivers work the evening from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and volunteer their time for safe rides.
Keson also wanted to thank all of the businesses who participated in the Safe Rides program who made it a safe night for everyone.
The other transportation services offering free rides included: Abrahamson’s Towing, Oceana Towing, Fiers Towing, Auto Ranch Towing, which between them towed a total of seven vehicles and Judy’s Lakeside Rides, which provided another 89 people with rides on new year’s.
The Drive Safe, Drive Sober program is sponsored by the Ludington Police Department, Scottville Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Abrahamson Towing, Quinn’s Tires & Tows, Fiers Towing, Oceana Auto, Judy’s Rides, MADD, SADD, WKLA-FM, WMOM-FM, the Ludington Daily News, Downtown Ludington Board and Ludington Beverage Co.