The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a decision in favor of the City of Ludington and three former city councilors in a decision released Thursday.
Tom Rotta sued the city, former councilors Brandy Miller, David Bourgette and current councilor Cheri Stibitz, claiming they had violated the Open Meetings Act and Freedom of Information Act during council meetings in 2019.
After the 51st Circuit Court ruled against him, Rotta appealed the case.
Rotta claimed the council improperly went into two closed sessions in 2019. He further claimed that because the sessions were not legitimate, minutes taken during them should be publicly available.
The council first went into closed session in November 2019 to discuss the settlement of a separate case Rotta and Dianne Steelhoff brought against the city. Councilors approved the settlement during the session and all parties signed onto it.
But that closed session was illegal. Only four of seven council members were present, short of the two-thirds majority required by the Open Meetings Act before going into closed session.
Rotta later brought that up to the council. The following month, the council entered closed session again with six members present and reenacted the vote.
Rotta claimed that both the first and second closed session were illegal: the first because of absent councilors, the second because it lacked a “proper purpose.”
The court wrote that it was “undisputed” that the first closed session had been improper, but also unintentional. It disagreed with Rotta on the second session.
One of the reasons public bodies may go into closed session under the OMA is to consult with an attorney on legal strategy if doing so in public would have a “detrimental financial effect” on their legal position.
Because the settlement was finalized after the first closed session, Rotta argued that there was no longer a financial detriment in discussing it openly, rendering the second closed session illegal.
However, the Court of Appeals cited an OMA provision that “specifically permitted” the reenactment of improper votes.
The court further noted that the city had reason to worry about a detrimental financial effect, as doubts were raised about the legitimacy of the settlement given the improper vote.
Even if the settlement was valid and their fears were unfounded, it was still a valid reason to enter closed session, according to the court.
Because Rotta filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the minutes after the second closed session “cured” the original error, the minutes were exempt from disclosure, the court wrote.
The court also noted inconsistency in Rotta’s logic.
“We find it somewhat self-contradictory for plaintiff to contend that an error occurred while simultaneously contending that correction of that error was unnecessary,” the court wrote.
In response to that, Rotta told the Daily News that there was no unsettled case to vote on at the second closed session, rendering it purposeless.
Rotta said that the court’s decision “totally avoided several relevant logical and legal points.”
He added that the court’s ruling gives public bodies leeway to enter into closed sessions “without any lawful process or purpose” and withhold minutes “as long as they reenact that decision.”
He said he will consult with an attorney to decide whether to appeal the case to the Michigan Supreme Court.
City Manager Mitch Foster said he’s “glad that we’re moving forward.”
“The city dealt with that issue in 2019 appropriately with the reenactment of the closed session,” Foster said. “The Court of Appeals agreed with the lower court, and so I’m just glad to be moving forward.”