Apples and baked goods will be sold at the Apple Mini-Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at St. Simon Roman Catholic Church.
The apples will be provided by Hackert Family Farms, and St. Simon churchgoers will prepare breads, cakes, pies, fudge, jellies, jams, candy, cookies, local honey and more to sell.
The items will be available in a drive-thru at the church, located at 702 E. Bryant Road.
“They’ll have you pop your trunk and put them in and take your pay and on your way you go,” said Amy McGraw, business manager for the church.
Proceeds from the sales will go toward curbing and repaving the church’s parking lot.
“While we’ve had some patches and that type of thing, we’re at a point where we really need to do some big maintenance,” McGraw said.
The church has been saving for that project for the last four years of the annual apple sale, and it’s “getting close” to having the funds, McGraw said.
In past years, the apple sale has also had arts and crafts, raffles and a pork dinner. But the COVID-19 pandemic turned last year’s event into a scaled-down apple-only drive-thru.
“Last year was so minimal that we’re excited that we’re going to be able to add at least something this year,” McGraw said. “We’re hoping that everyone can stop over and either buy some baked goods or some fresh apples.”