A new pitch competition is offering food-based businesses a chance to get a leg up, and the deadline for applications is fast approaching.
Food-based start-ups or expanding businesses in Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties are encouraged to submit applications by Thursday, March 16 for the Food-based Business Pitch Competition, which could earn them thousands in services tailored to their needs.
Apply by visiting https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details.
Kristi Zimmerman, economic development director for Mason County, said the competition is the result of a partnership between the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the participating counties.
“The MEDC approached us to ask if we’d want to participate, and we enthusiastically said yes, because we want every opportunity for business in our community,” Zimmerman told the Daily News on Friday.
As many as 10 applicants will be invited to give a pitch about their business during an in-person event on May 16 at the Muskegon Farmers Market. Winners will receive support services packages worth $5,000; the packages could include consulting services, marketing and branding, production or processing space, technical assistance and buyer connections, according to a press release on Friday.
All applicants will get access to business services from the Michigan Small Business Development Center, the MEDC and The Right Place, which funds Zimmerman’s employment through a contract with the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
In order to enter, businesses must be located in Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo or Muskegon counties.
They must have less than $750,000 in annual revenue, with 10 or fewer employees, and they must operate or propose a food business as defined by the Michigan Cottage Food Law or Michigan Food Law.
Zimmerman encouraged local businesses to apply.
“The more the merrier,” she said.
The parameters of the competition are similar to those of the Momentum Business Plan Competition, but Zimmerman said there are some differences. Momentum is specific to Mason County, for one thing, while the food-based business event has a broader reach geographically.
Zimmerman said opportunities like the competition are badly needed in the region.
“It’s important because, for a lot of small businesses, this is the only way to get money or services paid for,” she said. “There just isn’t a lot other than taking out a loan.”
The food-based business contest could become a yearly endeavor, according to Zimmerman.
“I think the intent is that this will happen again, that’s certainly our hope,” Zimmerman said. “Our message to the MEDC would be that we’d like to see this continued and maybe even expanded to additional pitch competitions or other industries.”
For more information, visit contact Zimmerman at (616) 970-8978 or email zimmermank@rightplace.org.