PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 2020 apportionment report in a special meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Mason County Airport that lasted 3 minutes.
The only item before the board was the report, and it was passed unanimously and without discussion.
The report requires approval from the county commission, as it contains the millage rates and tax levies for all governmental units in the county.
If it was not approved, those units would not be able levy their taxes for the coming year.