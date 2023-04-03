Autism Spectrum Disorder refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, and speech and nonverbal communication and this month is marked as Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month.
“We often say, ‘If you have met one person with ASD, you have met one person with ASD,’” West Shore Educational Service District ASD consultant Lisa Weber said. “Although the characteristics of autism are the same, the way a person exhibits those characteristics may be vastly different.”
Early signs of ASD can be spotted as early as 18 months, and Weber stated that in most cases, a diagnosis comes between 38 to 120 months.
“Early signs that are common are a delay in or lack of joint attention, language delays and/or regression in developmental milestones and skills,” WSESD ASD consultant Lisa Kimes stated. “As soon as a parent suspects a delay, they should contact their pediatrician as well as our Early On team at the ESD (0-3 population). It is free and they will help begin the path needed for future supports.”
ASD support and services can be offered to children in two different ways; medical and educational.
“There is a difference between a medical diagnosis and an educational eligibility,” Weber said. “Medical and educational use different criteria. The medical diagnosis is done by a team which includes a physician, speech and language therapist, occupational therapist and psychologist.
“Many of our students have worked with our local Community Mental Health office, Helen Devos Children’s Hospital and BRAINS in Grand Rapids to access medical evaluations.”
Educational eligibility is completed by looking at the criteria in a school setting.
“A team consisting of a school psychologist, speech and language pathologist, occupational therapist, social worker and other school personnel who have knowledge of the student and/or knowledge of autism uses evaluation tools and observations of the student,” Weber said. “Behaviors associated with ASD have to impact the student’s progress in the general education curriculum to gain eligibility for school supports.”
Weber and Kimes stated that there is a lot of new and confusing information that comes with an ASD diagnosis, but they urge parents to not give up on their child or feel hopeless because ASD comes in a variety of forms.
“First and foremost, parents need to continue to have high expectations for their child,” Kimes said. “Our friends with autism are capable of so many skills, the important thing to remember is the earlier the intervention the better. For our autistic friends to gain skills they need, strategies and skills need to be taught more frequently and at an early age.
“Once the child is supported with the universal supports of autism and the adults working with the child understand that they can learn, it just might take a different path than how they are used to teaching and our children can flourish. The teaching strategies and supports for our children with autism are good for all children, whereas some of our traditional methods might not be as effective for a person with ASD.
“Most importantly the parents need to remember their child is capable of amazing things.”
Although there is no cure for ASD, parents need to remember that the earlier the interventions start with their child, the more likely their child will gain more skills to help them throughout life.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that they (children with autism) are not capable of learning the skills needed to be successful or that they do not care about whether they have friends or not,” Kimes stated. “Often our friends with autism are very intelligent, especially in their interest areas. They also often have the desire to make friends and do what their peers are doing, they just might not have the skill set to do it.”
Weber and Kimes both have worked with many children and stated that not one of them is the same and parents need to remember that their child has their own set of skills that can help them throughout childhood and into adulthood.
“We have worked with students in their early education years with big delays and big behaviors who have graduated with a diploma and have gone on to be successfully employed,” Weber said. “Many of our students have gone on to higher education and some hold military positions.”
Early interventions are the key to helping a child on the autism spectrum. Since autism has a very large spectrum, interventions and outcomes will look differently for each child who falls within that spectrum.
“The prognosis for an individual with autism varies, as it does with many children,” Kimes said. “If our children with ASD get early interventions, and teaching that supports the type of learner our students with ASD need and are given opportunities to practice skills often among their age-related peers, the prognosis is very good.
“Being that autism is a spectrum, some of our individuals might be more involved, therefore need more supports.”