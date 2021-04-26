April is Autism Awareness Month, and in 1972, the Autism Society launched the first National Autistic Children’s Week which later evolved into National Autism Awareness Month.
Rob Lloyd is a board-certified behavior analyst with Community Mental Health of West Michigan and has been in that role for a number of years.
Lloyd said Autism Awareness Month is great but for somebody who is constantly thinking about autism, “I think maybe we should be thinking about Autism all the time,” he said.
“If we collectively could just have grace for parents because we do not know what those situations are for anybody, that would be the best take away from Autism Awareness Month. Just be aware of what is going on around you, knowing everybody has their own struggle and that goes past autism anyway.”
In 2020, the Centers for Decease Control and Prevention reported that 1 in 54 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.
Most children were still being diagnosed after age four, though autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age two.
Autism affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups and early intervention affords the best opportunity to support healthy development and deliver benefits across the lifespan.
The report also states there is no medical detection for autism.
Lloyd said there is not enough information available to nail down any specific causes of autism.
“There are a lot of different theories,” he said. “But one thing for sure, it is not caused by vaccines.”
Lloyd said he became interested in behavioral analysis after meeting a customer when he was working in a restaurant in Ann Arbor. At the time, he was pursuing a psychology degree and met a customer who asked he what degree he was pursuing is college, and that led to Lloyd taking a job with him and the two of them opened an autism center in Harper Woods on the west side of Detroit.
Lloyd said when he first started, he did not know anything about autism or applied behavioral analysis, which is the name of the treatment that he provides at CMH.
“I took to it immediately and fell in love with the kids and the treatment and the positive effect it has on families, kids and their development,” he said. “That was in 2013 and a couple of years I went back (to college) and got my master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis from Ball State.”
An applied behavioral analysis is someone who studies the behavior of children and adults and creates plans to improve or change problematic behaviors. They often work with people who have developmental disabilities, brain injuries or emotional control, social or behavioral issues.
Lloyd said autism is a spectrum disorder which means it can present in a wide array of ways, and it tends to be involved with sensory, like with behaviors and interactions. It could be anywhere from not being able to read the social interactions of people you are interacting with to issues with sound or light.
“Deficits in communications, social behavior and sensory behavior that acts as a hindrance towards social appropriate interaction,” he summed it up because it covers suck a wide spectrum.
What Lloyd does is look for those particular deficits and those maladaptive behaviors and try to determine what the function of that behavior is and come up with a replacement behavior for it in an appropriate way.
Some of the factors that can cause autism include: Genetics are involved in the vast majority of cases; Children born to older parents are at a higher risk for having autism; Parents who have a child with ASD have a 2 to 18 percent chance of having a second child who is also affected.
Lloyd said autism services are so limited, especially in rural ares like the areas served by CMH, so it is hard to have good statical analysis. There are so many kids out there that just have not been reached.
“We look at trying to build skills and replace maladaptive behavior — behaviors are those that stop you from adapting to new or difficult circumstances. We do not use punishment. We do not try to get rid of a behavior we try to find the function and find a better way to accomplish the goal,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd used the analogy of mother and child in grocery store. The child is screaming and the mother is ignoring the screaming. People around might be thinking why does the mother not do anything. Lloyd used this because what people might not think is it is possible the child has autism and the parent is ignoring that particular behavior.
These behaviors are one of four things, according to Lloyd: seeking attention; self stimulating; tangible seeking; or, escape. What CMH does is to teach the parents how to respond to their child’s behavior in a particular way and teach the child how to search for that function in an appropriate way.
“Teach the child to say, ‘I want a cookie,’ instead of screaming and teach the parent to give the child a cookie when they ask appropriately,” he said.
People with ASD often have problems with social, emotional and communication skills. They might repeat certain behaviors and might not want to change in their daily activities. They may avoid eye contact and want to be alone, prefer not to be held or cuddled or might cuddle only when they want to, not look at objects when another person points at them, be very interested in people, but not know how to talk, play or relate to them.
Lloyd said when you are interacting with a person who may have autism, he recommends meeting them on their level and do your best to eliminate demands like give me a high-five. When someone meets a person where, make sure to have patience because even eye contact or changing the subject during a conversation can be very stressful for someone on the spectrum.
Lloyd said if people are interested in finding out more about services they can reach out to CMH or he said there are all kinds of advice groups online that you can reach out to.