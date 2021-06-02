Unemployment rates continued to decrease in April, both statewide and at the local level.
Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties saw employment gains for the third month in a row, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
All four counties saw marked decreases in unemployment in comparison to April 2020, when many counties reached possible record highs as a result of COVID-19 hitting the state in March, and the subsequent shutdown and pandemic-related layoffs that followed.
Each of the four counties also saw the lowest unemployment rates since October 2020.
Mason County had the lowest April jobless rate among the four neighboring counties with 5.9 percent, down from 6.9 percent in March.
The county’s unemployment was also down compared to the same time last year. In April 2020, Mason County’s jobless rate was 24.7 percent. That was the highest jobless rate for the county in the DTMB’s records, which date back to 1990. It could have been an all-time high as well.
There were 137 fewer jobless Mason County residents in April than there were in March, and 2,303 fewer than in April 2020.
Mason County’s labor force, however, saw slight losses over the month, decreasing from 13,043 people in March to 12,959 in April.
Compared to the same time last year, the labor force is up, however.
Neighboring counties recorded over-the-month and over-the-year jobless rates as well.
Manistee County also saw its lowest jobless rate since October 2020.
At 6.6 percent, Manistee County’s April unemployment rate was down 1 percent from March, dropping from 7.6 percent to 6.6 percent in April.
Unemployment was also down compared to April 2020, when Manistee County hit 27.2 percent.
There were 91 fewer unemployed people in April than there were in March, and 2,116 fewer than at the same time last year.
Manistee County’s labor force showed a slight increase compared to March, rising from 10,030 people to 10,089, but the workforce was down in comparison to April 2020.
Oceana County’s April jobless rate of 7 percent was also down 1 percent from the previous month, and it was down compared to April 2020’s 25.2-percent jobless rate as well.
There were 116 fewer unemployed Oceana County residents in April than there were in March, and 2,089 fewer than at the same time last year.
The county’s 11,368-person labor force marked a decrease in comparison to both the previous month and the previous year, however.
Lake County had the highest April unemployment among the four counties, with a jobless rate of 7.9 percent. Still, that marked a decreased compared to 8.4 percent in March and 26.1 percent in April 2020.
The county’s jobless rate was also its lowest since October 2020.
There were 23 fewer jobless Lake County residents in April than there were in March, and 680 fewer than in April 2020.
The county’s labor force decreased both over the month and over the year.
Other local statistics
Mason County’s April unemployment rate of 5.9 percent ranked 47th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,959 people in the labor force with 12,191 working and 768 jobless.
Manistee County’s April unemployment rate of 6.6 percent ranked 59th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,089 people in the labor force with 9,419 working and 670 jobless.
Oceana County’s April unemployment rate of 7 percent ranked 68th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,368 people in the labor force with 10,568 working and 800 jobless.
Lake County’s April unemployment rate of 7.9 percent ranked 75th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,847 people in the labor force with 3,523 working and 324 jobless.
Statewide
Michigan’s unemployment rate of 4.6 percent was down from 5.2 percent in March. It was also down in comparison to April 2020, when statewide unemployment was at 23.6 percent.
There were 4.6 million people in the labor force with 4.4 million working and 214,000 jobless.
Seventy-seven Michigan counties recorded unemployment rate reductions from March to April, led by Mackinac County, and all 83 counties in the state saw joblessness decline in comparison to the same time last year.
Livingston County had the lowest jobless rate in the state at 2.4 percent.
Mackinac County, at 14.1-percent, had the highest April unemployment rate in the state.