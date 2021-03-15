SCOTTVILLE — Arch Staffing and Consulting will handle Scottville’s search for a new city manager.
The city commission on Monday approved a proposal from Arch Staffing to conduct its search for a permanent replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
For $5,000, the agency will post the city manager position on multiple job boards, screen candidates and choose the best candidates for the position based on the criteria provided by the city. Those chosen will be referred to the city for an interview.
The proposal was reviewed by the city’s personnel committee.
Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway explained that he received a letter of interest in the matter from Carla Hanson, president of Arch Staffing, before the city opted to pursue a search firm. Alway said Hanson was eager to help.
“Back in February, I received a… question from (Hanson),” Alway said. “Carla is from Riverton, she’s a Mason County Central grad and she was doing an inquiry about doing a search or helping us find our next city manager… She was very concerned and wanted to be part of the process.”
Alway said Hanson’s original inquiry was amended to suit the city’s timeframe. The final proposal states that the agency will have a posting for the position online within two days. The posting will go up on various job boards for a period of two weeks, and the goal is to have written summaries of the best candidates to the city within 10 days of the posting being taken down.
If the agency’s services do not lead to the hiring of a desired candidate, Arch Staffing will repost the job description, and go through the process again.
The proposal was approved unanimously after a motion from Commissioner Bruce Claveau, which was supported by Commissioner Brian Benyo.
“I think it’s good to have a local firm doing it, especially somebody who’s from Scottville,” Claveau said. “I think they’ll be able to help our situation a bit, and (they’ll) know what we want.”
The proposal from Arch Staffing was the only formal bid the city received, according to Alway. However, he said Mayor Marcy Spencer — who was absent from Monday’s meeting — received an inquiry from a second firm, Next Move Group, which is not based in Michigan. That inquiry did not contain any figures or estimates, he said, and was not considered.
Since December 2020, when former Magaluk started her maternity leave, Police Chief Matt Murphy has been serving as acting city manager. Magaluk resigned following an investigation into her performance conducted while she was on leave.
After approving Magaluk’s resignation on Feb. 1, the commission extended Murphy’s tenure as acting manager until a permanent replacement could be found.
For Scottville’s last city manager search, in 2019, the city contracted with the Michigan Municipal League.
Other business
Commissioners approved extending the city’s Priority Health HMO health insurance plan. The annual rates had increased from $55,496 in 2020 to $58,417 in 2021, but Alway said the personnel committee opted to keep its current insurance rather than switch to another provider.
The city also approved moving the commission’s meeting place to the now-city-owned Scottville Optimist Hall, as long as internet connectivity is not an issue, social distancing can be accommodated and there are no COVID-19 regulations that would prohibit it.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado stated in his report to commissioners that remote meetings would likely continue until at least the second meeting in April if another meeting location was not found, and video-conferencing might still be needed due to indoor gathering limitations.
FOIA denial
Alvarado explained to commissioners that he had received a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for request for police records regarding a car-pedestrian accident in Scottville on Feb. 16. In the notes for the meeting, it’s stated that Ludington resident Tom Rotta submitted the FOIA request. The accident took place on East State Street near High Street, and resulted in a 72-year-old woman being hospitalized.
Rotta’s FOIA request was denied on March 9. The reason given was that releasing the documents would interfere with a police investigation.
Alvarado said that on the day he denied the FOIA, an appeal asking the city to reverse its decision.
Commissioners voted to give Alvarado permission to seek a 10-day extension regarding the city’s response. The city will need to respond at its next regular meeting on Monday, April 5.