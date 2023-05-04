Area 24 Special Olympics swim teams have been hard at practice working towards the spring games at Calvin College but because a pool was not going to be available and other unforeseen complications, the games have been canceled. The swim teams will compete against one another in their own swim tournament held at the Manistee Pool in the high school at 5:30 p.m., May 22. Horseshoes will compete in a tournament at Forest Hills in Ada on Saturday.

