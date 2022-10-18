As Halloween approaches, there are a number of events taking place in Mason County and the surrounding counties that might interest the ghouls and goblins in all of us.
Friday, Oct. 21
Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m; sponsored by Free Soil/Meade Fire Department and Grant Township Fire Department, 4058 E. Free Soil Road.
Saturday, Oct 22
Manistee National Hayday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Manistee National Golf & Resort; Hayrides, pumpkin painting, cider, donuts, s’mores and more. The hayride cost is $12 for adults, $8 for kids, and it will operate 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The fee includes the hayride and a pumpkin for the kids to paint. Sign-up for the hayride is required, and spots are limited.
The Haunted Village held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Historic White Pine Village. A fun-filled, family friendly afternoon at Historic White Pine Village where children can come dressed in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat in the village. Cost is $12 per adult, $10 per senior, $8 per child ages 3-13 and free for children 3 and younger.
Trunk or Treat at Manistee Country Fairgrounds, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. located at 7587 First St., Onekama.
The Monster Bash held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Mason County Fairgrounds; face painting, burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chips, cider, water, balloon animals, multiple bounce houses, chalk art, candy, coloring pages and crayons, cornhole tournament, cupcake walk, hula-hoop fun, large bubble area, a guess-the-weight-of-pumpkins contest, popcorn, Jenga and more games. Prizes in trick-or-treat bags provided, donut holes, tractor-pulled hay rides, costume contests for six different age groups, and more.
Sunday, Oct, 23
Trunk-or-treat at Faith Covenant Church, from 12:30 to 2:30, 475 8th St. in Manistee. Event includes free candy and hot dogs.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Trunk-or-treat, Mason County Department of Health and Human Services, from 5: 30 to 7:30 p.m; 915 Diana St., Ludington, All ages are welcome.
Friday, Oct. 28
Magician Gordon Russ presents Spooky Monster Magic at Ludington Library, 5:30 p.m., 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Run for your Lives 5K/10K 9 to 11 a.m. in downtown Ludington; Wear a costume and have fun with this holiday event. Runs start and stop at Legacy Plaza.
Pumpkin painting at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington. Regular admission applies.
Children’s Costume Crawl & Downtown Ghost Hunt, starting at 11:30 a.m. beginning at the Manistee Library, located at 95 Maple St., Manistee. Free and open to the public. Kids will walk parade-style to Port City Emporium to begin the ghost hunt. They may bring a bag or get one at the library. The hunt will be held in conjunction with downtown Manistee. Those who find all the blue ghosts hidden downtown — earning all their stamps — will be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, find the event on Facebook.
Halloween Party at Legacy Plaza in Ludington, from 1 to 2 p.m. sponsored by Safe Harbor Credit Union. This free event is open to the public and includes games, prizes, treats and activities.
Pumpkins in the Parking Lot at St. John’s Lutheran Church, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington. Treats, snacks, and music provided.
Pentwater Spooktacular on the Village Green is from noon to 2 p.m.; Everyone will enjoy the costume contest and goodie bags on the Village Green in Pentwater from noon to 1 p.m. Registration for the costume contest begins at noon. Winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m. The Spooky Scavenger Hunt in downtown Pentwater will immediately follow the costume contest. Compete to find clues and win prizes. First clue will be available for pickup on the Village Green and will also be available on social media at 1 p.m. Trick or Treating with participating downtown merchants begins at noon and runs until 2 p.m.
Downtown Ludington Trick-or-Treat/Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Downtown Ludington merchants will be open to trick-or-treaters for this daytime event. Ludington Avenue between Harrison Street and Rath Avenue will be closed to traffic during, and this area will feature trunk-or-treating with games and candy. For additional information, visit www.downtownludington.org/halloween.
Scottville trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m.
Night of Fright 8 by Ludrock Music and Friends, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., $5 admission. Ellie Blackout with Babe Ruthless and The Stinks. Costume contest with concessions from Ludington Jaycees.
Nightmare on Mason Street Halloween Party, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post 10 located at 10 Mason St., Manistee. Food, live music, and costume contest.
Sunday, Oct 30
Trunk-or-treat for kids in sixth grade and younger to benefit the Ludington Girls Basketball Program, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is a cash donation and the event includes candy, fun games and prizes awarded for the best decorated cars. Reserve a spot for your decorated car by Oct. 20 by emailing wstowe@lasd.net.
Trunk-or-treat at Ludington United Methodist Church, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington.
Tractors & Treats at Oceana County Fairgrounds, from 4 to 6 p.m. located at the at 1025 S. State St., Hart.
Monday, Oct. 31
City wide trick-or-treating in Ludington from 6 to 8 p.m
Village-wide trick-or treating in Pentwater from 5 to 7 p.m. Come trick-or-treat in Pentwater Village at homes with their porch light on. There will be free homemade donuts provided by the Pentwater Fire Department at the Fire Station, located at 486 E. Park St., starting at 5 p.m.
Trick-or-treating in Custer is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trick-or-treating in Manistee is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trunk-or-treat at First Baptist Church, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. located at 3258 N. 72nd Ave. in Hart.
Pentwater Haunted Library from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring the kids for frights and fun as they walk through the dark and scary library. Open for all ages, participants will receive candy.
Tents & Treats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 121 Nelson Road. Wear a costume and come to the parking lot for trick-or-treating.
Trunk-or-treat at St. Paul United Methodist Church, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., located at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Ludington.
Trick-or-treating at Ludington Woods Living Center, from 6 to 8 p.m. located at 502 N. Sherman St., Ludington.