Unemployment rates in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties — along with most of the rest of the state — decreased during the month of September.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), the four counties were among 79 in Michigan that saw over-the-month reductions in joblessness.
Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were also among 67 counties to see unemployment rates drop in comparison to September 2021.
Jobless rates are not based on who receives unemployment benefits. The DTMB stated that the count includes individuals who received no reported job earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics; tried to find employment during the month; and were able to accept a job if one was offered. Regardless of unemployment benefit states, individuals meeting those criteria are counted as jobless.
Mason County, at 4.4% unemployment, had the lowest September jobless rate among the four counties.
The county’s rate was down from 4.6% in August and from 5% in September 2021.
Mason County had 40 fewer unemployed people in September than it had in August, and 60 fewer than at the same time last year.
There was a reduction in the workforce, which dropped from 13,267 people in August to 12,809 in September. However, the labor force was up in comparison to 12,496 people in September 2021.
Manistee County’s monthly jobless rate was 5%, down from 5.2% in August and from 5.6% in September 2021.
The county had 37 fewer unemployed people over the month, and 33 fewer compared to the same time last year.
The county’s workforce saw minor losses over the month — dropping from 10,745 people in August to 10,458 in September — but there were labor-force gains compared to 13,151 people last September.
In Oceana County, the monthly jobless rate was 5.1%, a decrease from 5.6% in August and from 5.8% in September 2021.
There were 85 fewer jobless people in the county from month to month, and 55 fewer than there were at the same time last year.
Like Mason and Manistee counties, Oceana County also saw workforce declines over the month alongside gains over the year. The county’s labor force dropped from 12,851 people in August to 12,551 in September, but rose from 11,903 people in September 2021.
Lake County once again had the highest September unemployment among the four counties, with a rate of 5.8%. Joblessness was down from 6.4% in August and from 6.7% in September 2021, however.
There were 28 fewer unemployed people in Lake County in September than there were in August, and 12 fewer than in September 2021.
With 4,276 people, the labor force was down from 4,305 in August, but workforce numbers were up compared to 3,882 people last September.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s September unemployment rate of 4.4% ranked 49th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,404 people in the labor force with 12,809 working and 595 jobless.
Manistee County’s September unemployment rate of 5% ranked 62nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,458 people in the labor force with 9,938 working and 520 jobless.
Oceana County’s September unemployment rate of 5.1% ranked 63rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,551 people in the labor force with 11,913 working and 638 jobless.
Lake County’s September unemployment rate of 5.8% ranked 74th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,276 people in the labor force with 4,028 working and 248 jobless.
Livingston County, with 2.1% unemployment, had the lowest monthly jobless rate in the state, while Roscommon County, at 7.7%, had the highest.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s unemployment rate was 3.7%, down from 4% in August and from 5.2% in September 2021.
The number of jobless people decreased by about 18,000 over the month and about 69,000 over the year.
The state’s labor force was down from 4.89 million people in August to 4.86 million in September, but the workforce was up from 4.78 million last September.
Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a press release that labor market changes were “typical” for the time of year.