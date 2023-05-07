For the first time this year, monthly jobless rates in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties receded between February and March.
But unemployment was up across all four counties in comparison to the same time last year.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data recently released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), each county exhibited over-the-month reductions in unemployment, while also showing rate upticks compared to March 2022.
Jobless rates are determined by the number of people actively seeking work in the state, and do not indicate the number of people receiving unemployment benefits.
To be counted toward jobless figures, individuals must have sought employment, been able to accept a job if one was offered, and reported no job earnings during a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics. As long as those criteria are met, individuals are included in unemployment rates regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits, according to the DTMB.
Mason County had the lowest unemployment rate among the four counties, at 6.8%, down from 7.3% in February.
There were 63 fewer jobless people in the county in March than there were in February, and the county’s workforce increased from 12,705 people to 12,803 over the month.
Compared to March 2022, however, unemployment was up from 6.2%, the number of jobless people increased by 73 and there were 40 fewer people in the workforce.
Manistee County’s March jobless rate of 8% was down from 8.3% in February.
There were 27 fewer jobless people in the county over the month, and the workforce exhibited gains, rising from 9,382 people to 9,401.
Manistee County exhibited an over-the-year jobless rate increase from 6.7% in March 2022. There were 120 more unemployed people in the county compared to a year ago, and the labor force saw a drop to 9,401 people from 9,510 last March.
In Oceana County, joblessness was down from 8.7% in February to 8.1% in March and there were 57 fewer unemployed people over the month.
The jobless rate was up from 7.6% at the same time last year, and there was an over-the-year increase of 63 unemployed people in the county.
Oceana’s workforce saw gains over both the month and the year, rising from 10,984 people in February to 11,029 in March, and also increasing from to 10,885 people in March 2022.
Lake County — which had the highest March unemployment rate among the four counties at 9% — still saw a decrease in joblessness compared to 9.4% in February.
There were 12 fewer unemployed people in March than there were in February.
Compared to last year, the county’s jobless rate rose significantly, up from 7.3% in March 2022. There were 81 more unemployed people in March than there were one year before.
Like Oceana County, Lake County saw workforce gains over the month and the year. The county’s labor force had 3,980 people, up from 3,964 in February and 3,795 in March 2022.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s March unemployment rate of 6.8% ranked 54th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,803 people in the labor force with 11,934 and 869 jobless.
Manistee County’s March unemployment rate of 8% ranked 60th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,401 people in the labor force with 8,647 working and 754 jobless.
Oceana County’s March unemployment rate of 8.1% ranked 62nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,029 people in the labor force with 10,135 working and 894 jobless.
Lake County’s March unemployment rate of 9% ranked 71st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,980 people in the labor force with 3,621 working and 359 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest March jobless rate in the state with 2.2% unemployment.
Mackinac County had the highest March jobless rate in the state with 21.6% unemployment.
STATEWIDE
The state’s unemployment rate was 4.1%, dropping from 4.6% in February and from 4.5% in March 2022.
There were approximately 199,000 unemployed people in the state, down from 221,000 in February and 216,000 in March 2022.
The state’s workforce increased over the month and the year, rising from about 4.83 million people in February to 4.87 million people in March. The workforce also saw gains compared to 4.83 million people in March of last year.