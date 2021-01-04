For the first time since April, Michigan’s statewide, non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate ticked back up in November, but in the four-county area of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties, unemployment continued to decrease or remain the same.
According to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB), 21 counties in the state saw joblessness increases from October to November, bringing Michigan’s overall unemployment rate up from 5.1 percent to 6.3 percent.
It was the first time Michigan’s economy did not show improvement since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus and the layoffs associated with the subsequent lockdown led to record high unemployment rates throughout the state in April. Joblessness was steadily decreasing with each passing month. That changed in November, and the upswing in positive cases could be the cause, according to Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
Mason County and its neighbors were among the counties that did not follow this trend. Mason County’s November jobless rate was 4.8 percent — a .1-percent decrease from its October rate of 4.9 percent. There were 26 fewer jobless people in the county, as the number of unemployed people dropped from 673 to 647 from October to November.
Mason County did, however, follow another statewide trend — a decrease in the labor force, which could be the cause for the drop in jobless rates, according to Rourke.
“The regional unemployment rate reductions in November were often due to fewer persons active in the labor market,” Rourke stated in a follow-up release.
The workforce in Mason County dropped from 13,645 in October to 13,492 in November. The number of employed people also inched downward over the month from 12,972 in October to 12,845.
In comparison to the same time last year, however, unemployment in Mason County was up, as it has been each month since the start of the pandemic.
Mason County had 81 more jobless people in November than it did during the same month in 2019, when unemployment was at 4.3 percent, with 566 jobless people.
Manistee County’s November jobless rate was 5.1 percent, which was down from 5.3 percent in October. The number of jobless people decreased from 533 to 505 from month to month.
Jobless rates were higher in comparison to November 2019, when unemployment was at 4.3 percent, with 443 unemployed people.
Workforce decreases were recorded in Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties as well.
The workforce in Manistee County was down in November, in comparison to both the month and the year before. The labor force decreased from 10,135 people in October to 9,952 people in November. Compared to November 2019, that’s a drop of 283 people.
Oceana County’s unemployment rate did not change from October to November, holding at 5.7 percent. There were 14 fewer jobless people in November than there were in October, but that difference didn’t alter the overall rate.
Unemployment in Oceana County was up compared to November 2019’s 4.4-percent jobless rate, with 140 more unemployed. The county’ labor force decreased from 11,776 people to 11,480 between October and November. The total number of employed people was lower as well, dropping from 11,109 to 10,827.
Lake County saw the largest month-to-month decrease in joblessness among the four counties, dropping from 7.2 percent in October to 6.6 percent in November.
That’s still up compared to the November 2019 unemployment rate of 5.2 percent, and there were 50 more jobless people than there were a year prior.
Higher unemployment rates compared to 2019 have been common since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. DTMB analyst Nick Gandhi has stated previously that mass layoffs in the early stages of the pandemic have caused the stark year-to-year comparisons. As COVID-19 cases spiked and additional emergency orders went into place in the fall, Gandhi told the Daily News that joblessness could be expected to rise, though not as steeply as it did in April.
Other area statistics
Mason County’s November jobless rate of 4.8 percent ranked 48th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There are 13,492 people in the labor force, with 12,845 working and 647 jobless.
Manistee County’s November jobless rate of 5.1 percent ranked 55th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,952 people in the labor force, with 9,447 working and 505 jobless.
Oceana County’s November jobless rate of 5.7 percent ranked 68th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,480 people in the labor force, with 10,827 working and 653 jobless.
Lake County’s November jobless rate of 6.6 percent ranked 75th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,741 people in the labor force, with 3,493 working and 248 jobless.
Clinton County had the lowest November unemployment rate in the state with 3.2 percent.
Wayne County had the highest November unemployment rate in the state with 11.3 percent.
Statewide
Michigan’s unemployment rate increased from 5.7 percent in October to 6.3 percent in November. There were 4,912,000 people in the labor force, with 4,603,000 working and 310,000 jobless.
The state’s November unemployment rate marks a 3.1-percent over-the-year increase compared to 3.2 percent in November 2019, when there were 159,000 jobless people in the state.