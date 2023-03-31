Unemployment rates in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties inched upward or remained the same between January and February, and all four counties exhibited increases in unemployment in comparison to the same time last year.
However, each of the four counties saw upticks in their respective labor forces, according to non-seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Jobless rates are not determined by the number of people receiving unemployment benefits. Figures outlined by the DTMB include individuals who met certain criteria during the month in question.
To be included, individuals must have sought employment, been able to accept a job, and reported no job earnings during a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As long as those conditions are met, individuals are included in unemployment rates regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits, according to the DTMB.
Mason County had the lowest monthly unemployment among the four counties in the area, with a 7.3% jobless rate. Unemployment increased compared to 7.2% in January, and compared to 6.8% in February 2022.
Between January and February, the number of unemployed people in Mason County increased by 25.
Over the course of the year — compared to February 2022 — there was a 73-person increase in the number of unemployed people in the county.
There was growth in Mason County’s workforce over the month and over the year. The labor force grew from 12,644 people in January to 12,704 in February, which was also an increase compared to 12,679 in February 2022.
Manistee County had a February unemployment rate of 8.3%, marking an increase compared to 8.2% in January. The county’s jobless rate rose more than a full percentage point from 7.2% at the same time last year.
The number of jobless people in Manistee County went up by 16 over the month, and by 110 over the year.
With 9,381 people, the Manistee County labor force grew compared to 9,321 in January and 9,338 in February 2022.
Oceana County’s jobless rate was unchanged compared to January, holding steady at 8.7%. There was an increase over the year, however, from February 2022’s 8.4% unemployment.
Oceana County had six more unemployed people in February than it had in January, and 50 more than it had one year prior.
There were 10,985 people in the county’s workforce, up compared to 10,862 in January and 10,719 at the same time last year.
Lake County, at 9.4%, had the highest monthly unemployment rate among the four counties in the area.
The county’s February rate increased from 9.3% in January and rose a full percentage point from 8.3% in February 2022.
The county had five more unemployed people in February than it had in January, and 58 more than at the same time last year.
The county’s workforce grew from 2,930 people in January to 3,963 in February, adding 198 people compared to February 2022.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s February unemployment rate of 7.3% ranked 55th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,704 people in the labor force with 11,771 working and 933 jobless.
Manistee County’s February unemployment rate of 8.3% ranked 62nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,381 people in the labor force with 8,600 working and 781 jobless.
Oceana County’s February unemployment rate of 8.7% ranked 67th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,985 people in the labor force with 10,033 working and 952 jobless.
Lake County’s February unemployment rate of 9.4% ranked 72nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,963 people in the labor force with 3,592 working and 371 jobless.
Oakland County had the lowest February unemployment rate in the state with 2.9%, while Mackinac County, at 22.7%, had the highest.
STATEWIDE
The state’s February jobless rate decreased from 4.8% in January to 4.6% in February. There was also a decrease compared to 4.9% in February 2022.
Forty-four counties saw unemployment rates rise over the month, while 22 counties’ rates decreased and 17 were unchanged. Over the year, 63 counties had upticks in unemployment.
There were roughly 221,000 jobless people statewide, down from about 230,000 in January and 237,000 in February 2022.
There were approximately 4.84 million people in the state’s workforce — an increase compared to 4.81 million in January and 4.8 million at the same time last year.