Mason County was one of three counties in the area to see increased unemployment between the months of December 2020 and January.
Non-seasonally adjusted employment data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) showed that in Mason, Oceana and Lake counties, there were increases not only over the month, but also in comparison to January 2020.
Only Manistee County showed an over-the-month unemployment decrease, dropping slightly from 10.3 percent in December to 9.5 percent in January.
In Mason County, the unemployment rate rose from 7.9 percent in December to 8.4 percent in January. That was the lowest monthly rate among the four counties.
There were 45 more jobless Mason County residents in January than there were in December, and 343 more than in January 2020, when unemployment was at 5.8 percent.
The labor force also declined in Mason County, both over the month and over the year. Mason County’s workforce had 12,990 people in January compared to 13,159 in December and 13,068 one year before.
In Oceana County, unemployment rose from 9.1 percent in December to 9.8 percent in January, marking an increase for the month and compared to a year before, when unemployment was at 7.4 percent.
Lake County’s January jobless rate, which was the highest among the four counties at 10 percent, was up 0.1 percent from December. Lake County’s jobless rate was at 6.6 percent in January 2020.
In a press release announcing the figures for January, the DTMB stated that fluctuations in the state’s labor force due to COVID-19 have continued to impact unemployment rates.
“During the pandemic, monthly labor force changes have been volatile and difficult to evaluate. January labor force levels dropped in all 17 Michigan regions,” the DTMB stated.
DTMB economic analyst Nick Gandhi stated that increases in unemployment were to be expected during the winter months, as a result of seasonal job cuts.
“It is very typical for jobless rates to increase across these months,” Gandhi stated in an email to the Daily News.
He also said that cuts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were also likely responsible for some of the losses during the winter months.
“There was the order for restaurants to close dine-in service during the last part of November and into December which probably helped play a role. As well as other industries which continued to be impacted by the pandemic,” Gandhi stated. “We do not have industry data currently available at the county level so it is hard to determine the exact causes. But it is safe to say a mix of seasonal and pandemic-related cuts was the reason for the jobless rate gains both statewide and in (Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties).”
Other statistics
Mason County’s January jobless rate of 8.4 percent ranked 53rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,990 in the county’s workforce, with 11,902 working and 1,088 jobless.
Manistee County’s January jobless rate of 9.5 percent ranked 66th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,035 people in the labor force, with 9,080 working and 955 jobless.
Oceana County’s January jobless rate of 9.8 percent ranked 70th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,492 people in the county’s labor force, with 10,370 working and 1,122 jobless.
Lake County’s January jobless rate of 10 percent ranked 72nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,948 people in the county’s labor force, with 3,558 working and 390 jobless.
With a 19.5 percent unemployment, Mackinac County had the highest January jobless rate in the state.
Livingston County had the lowest January jobless rate in the state with 3.8 percent.
Statewide
Michigan’s statewide unemployment rate dropped from 8.2 percent in December to 6.1 percent in January, but that was chiefly due to “significant withdrawals in the state workforce,” according to the DTMB.
“The sharp drop in Michigan’s January unemployment rate was mainly due to a reduction in the size of the workforce, as the number of employed in Michigan increased only modestly over the month,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a release.