Sue and Steve Brown, of Photography by Sue Brown, received several awards at the Professional Photographers of Michigan Annual Convention Photomax 2022 held in Troy on March 4–6.
The Professional Photographers of Michigan awarded Sue and Steve the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) National Award which is the highest honor the PPM can grant in association with the PPA. It recognizes those whose support for photography goes far beyond any regular expectations or contributions.
The simple inscription on this plaque reads “for service to professional photography” but this award means far more than that.
The National Award is offered by PPA to state, regional, national and international affiliated organizations on a yearly basis.
First made available in 1958, the award recognizes those who generously contribute their time and talents to the service of their profession, their affiliated organization and their fellow photographers.
Selections of the award are determined by the recipient’s peers, adding to its distinction and value.
The state of Michigan has so many talented leaders in the Professional Photography industry who give so much of their time, Brown said.
“Steve and I were very surprised and honored in accepting this award.” She said.
Additionally the Professional Photographers of Michigan named Brown one of the top five Master Photographers in Michigan for 2022 at the annual awards ceremony, due to her high scores on the images she submitted to the print competition.
Brown also received an award for the top image in the Children’s Portrait Division.
Additionally, two of her images had the additional honor of being selected as the Judges Choice Award these were selected by two of the six-judge panel as their favorite images in the annual print competition.
Also during the annual convention Brown was asked to conduct a seminar on creativity and artistic inspiration.
The Professional Photographers of Michigan is dedicated to the professional development of photographers throughout the state.
“Being a member of the state, and national professional photographer’s organizations challenges my creativity making me better at my craft,” she said.