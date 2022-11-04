PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Family engagement in a child’s life isn’t just about having a good time playing and interacting together, it extends to much greater things outside of the home.
That’s why the Ludington Early Childhood Center is hosting a Family Night on Thursday, Nov. 10 for its current preschool families, with hopes to get parents and family members involved and encourage them to utilize some of the center’s classroom activities at home.
“Family engagement really sets the foundations for our youngest learners,” LECC Director Ashela Trevino said. “In our classroom, we really try to involve our parents as much as possible. Each room has a weekly newsletter that goes out and they have social media pages where they have the opportunity to get almost a hands-on experience of what their child is doing everyday in class.”
By hosting activities and events where parents and family can attend, schools reinforce the idea that attending these events at school is important, which translates into school being important.
“This event specifically is put on by our Preschool Parent School Organization in collaboration with our staff,” Trevino said. “Parents have donated their time and effort to help create the intentional activities for our staff and families to enjoy. It wouldn’t be possible without such a supportive PSO.”
School is a part of every child’s life and when positive relationships are built between staff and students and staff and families, opportunities for that child expand, according to Trevino.
“Our families really become our families and we really try to work together,” Trevino said. “They’re like an extension of us. We try to provide many opportunities to create relationships with them and to help get their children ready for the future.”
When an educational setting becomes a safe place for families and students they feel welcome and when those relationships become established, families tend to feel more comfortable asking questions, seeking help for their children and then utilizing skills outside of school.
“We offer many opportunities for parent involvement/engagement throughout the year, in many different fashions,” Trevino said. “Home visits, parent meetings, personal phone calls, activity nights are just a few. We do these for two reasons: it aids in the understanding and importance of appropriate early childhood development and it plays a key role in helping educators learn more about our students.”
LECC currently is at capacity with 143 kids, ages 3 and 4, enrolled in Head Start, West Shore Educational Service District preschool, Great Start Readiness Program or the Ludington Area 3&4 program. Though the program is run out of the Ludington Elementary School, it is actually licensed as a child care center under two different State of Michigan licenses, one for Head Start and one for the other programs.
Trevino stated she is very excited that the preschool programs are housed in the same building as the kindergarten through fifth-grade classes because of the opportunities it can bring to help develop more relationships with the students and the families as they grow up.
“I’m really excited for what’s to come being in a bigger building,” Trevino said. “It’s really been great so far. The whole building is a great staff and I’m really looking forward to working with them in the years to come.”
Trevino wanted to remind parents that the school isn’t the only place where they can seek resources for their children.
“We are lucky to live in a community that extends opportunities to families to explore learning opportunities outside of the regular classroom,” she said. “Opportunities are available not only with us but with the Great Start Collaborative, West Shore Community College, our local libraries, parent school organizations, and more. I’m happy to connect any family looking for opportunities for their families, here within the school or throughout the community.”