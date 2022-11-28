More than 45 second-graders received and participated in playing the math game Farkle on Monday at Ludington Elementary School.
The game, purchased through a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Youth Advisory Council, was the brainchild of Brian Dotson, the MiSTEM Region 9 Director, who purchased the game Farkle for every second-grade student in Mason County.
“When I first heard they approved my grant idea. right away I bought the games,” Dotson said. “This has been a lot of planning to get to today. But I am really glad that we are here.”
Dotson said he scheduled the one-on-one mentoring to start the week after Thanksgiving break and wrap up before winter break. The goal was to get the children comfortable and enjoying playing the game.
“They are learning how to play the games during the mentoring session. The goal is for them to go home and continue to play it and that is where the learning will happen. The repetitive addition and some probability, with the rolling of the dice, that they will practice,” Dotson said.
On Monday there were 19 mentors on hand for the one-on-one interactions with second-grade students.
Dotson said the highest number of mentors will be on hand at Ludington Area Schools due to the size of the school.
“Across the board, when we go to Mason County Central we will have 16, 17 mentors. When we go to Mason County Eastern we will have 12 or so mentors. We have the right numbers of volunteers when we go to each of the school buildings,” he said.
This coming Friday, second-grade students at Covenant Christian and Ludington Area Catholic schools will take part in the program.
Dotson said overall there are about 50 mentors taking part in the program.
Scott Biggs is always looking for ways to give back to the community and that is why he volunteered his time on Monday at LES.
“It is fun to get engaged with younger kids,” he said.
Gary Ridley feels that the school does such good work in the community.
Ridley said because he sees all the time and effort that administrators, staff and teachers put into the project and how that effort benefits the community, and he feels the need to support it.
For Kathy Surd, being a mentor with this project combines two of her loves: mathematics and the opportunity to work with kids again.
“Put those two things together there is no better way to spend time,” she said.