Ground was broken around Mason County for a variety of projects in 2020 as work started up on a school building project, a new bank branch and rebuilding a public square.
Work was also completed at several other sites. Construction proved to be one of the ongoing items throughout Mason County last year, and here’s a look back at some of those major projects that were started, completed and even both.
New elementary school
In March, Ludington Area School District kicked off the start of the construction phase of a new elementary school with a groundbreaking ceremony.
“The next few years are going to be very exciting for Ludington Area Schools,” said Superintendent Jason Kennedy for an article in the Ludington Daily News in February. “We are deeply grateful to the community for its support of this exciting improvement to our schools. Officially kicking off the project with this groundbreaking ceremony that involves our students, families and staff should be a lot of fun, and will get everyone even more excited about the improvements to come.”
Kennedy told those in attendance the building projects will focus on creating safe and modern schools and include a new elementary school, major renovations and additions to the middle school and high school, improvements to athletic facilities, arts venues, vocational and skilled trades teaching spaces and transportation.
Project partners with the school district include construction management firm The Christman Company and project architect GMB Architecture and Engineering.
In April, work at the new elementary school was halted in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state-at-home order during the COVID-10 pandemic.
“Minor setbacks and delays can be expected in any construction project and those were accounted for within the construction timeline,” Kennedy wrote in an e-mail to the Daily News in April. “However, it can be expected that a delay of this magnitude will ultimately have an impact on the timing of the project. This is especially pertinent if a stay-at-home order is in place for any extended period of time.”
Work started back up in the spring, and driveways were installed along with much of the exterior of the campus that will house pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, including the wings and new gym. The district is also starting to plan for the next phase of the project — renovations and construction of the secondary school complex.
James Street Plaza
In mid-September, the City of Ludington received good news as the Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved more than $2.1 million to go to the Cities James Street Plaza and Legacy Park project.
The city sought the funds from the state’s Community Development Block Grant program to completely renovate a block-long stretch from Ludington Avenue to Court Street in what was James Street.
The city uses the plaza for a multitude of events including concerts and a farmers market throughout the late spring and into fall where farmers and crafters can sell their wears and goods on Fridays. During the winter, an ice rink was set up. It’s the prime spot for the New Year’s Eve ball drop, the community Christmas tree and more.
For many of those events held at the plaza, tents and supplies needed to be rented including for Oktoberfest and the ball drop. Work is underway to construct a pavilion where the tents once went.
In early February, the city council decided unanimously to go ahead and pursue a Community Development Block Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for $2.1 million that would provide a pavilion, upgrades to utilities, new bathrooms and storage along with landscaping for the James Street Plaza that stretches from Ludington Avenue to Court Street.
The Michigan Strategic Fund Board, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, agreed to fund $2,123,190, while the city was able to raise $389,710 via private donations and fundraising efforts from the Ludington Downtown Development Authority.
“Functionally, it’s a great space. It’s become a gathering space, but we’re missing a lot of elements out of there to make this space work,” said Heather Tykoski, community development director for the city, in an article on Feb. 3 which appeared in the Daily News. “We spend a ton of money each year on events dropping power in there because we don’t have enough adequate power, even for the farmers market.”
Tykoski said the renovation has been at the top of the DDA’s plan for projects for a long time, and this very well could be the time long-held plans come to fruition.
Ground was broken in late September on the project, and it is ongoing heading into the new year.
Captain Chucks II builds at new location
In July, it was a dream come true for Scott and Sarah Keegstra, owners of Captain Chuck’s II, as they welcomed customers to their nearly 7,000 square-foot new-and-improved store located at 75 N. Jebavy Drive in Ludington.
“When we bought the business five years ago, I set a five-year goal to expand our facility,” Scott Keegstra said at the time.
Expand they did, nearly doubling the square footage and their product to provide a wider rage of fishing and hunting gear as well as doubling their live bait options.
In fishing, Captain Chuck’s added a line of inland lake fishing gear, expanding their options for anglers of the smaller lakes.
At the old store, Captain Chuck’s II focused more on salmon fishing and the big lake.
“Chuck’s started out as a salmon store,” he said. “Obviously being in Ludington, one of the best ports to fish out of for salmon that was their target. We still have a ton of stuff for salmon. We are adding to that line, but we also want to make sure we have stuff for the guys who fish bluegill and bass.”
The expansion also included a 15-yard indoor archery range for customers, too.
The store also offers a wide range of archery supplies for the bow hunters whether crossbow or vertical bow.
Safe Harbor Credit Union begins construction
Construction crews working on the future Safe Harbor Credit Union location took advantage of the good weather in October to continue to make progress on the new branch office near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10.
In May, Safe Harbor announced plans to relocate from its current spot on Tinkham Avenue to the new 5511 W. U.S. 10 location. A groundbreaking for the new building was held in late July on a parcel in front of Shop-N-Save. Work on the new branch is expected to be done by spring 2021.
Adam Johnson, president and CEO of the credit union, told the Daily News previously that the planned move is the result of continued membership growth. He said the future location was selected for the convenience of members.
Culver’s, Great Clips, Starbucks quickly spring up
There was new construction along the U.S. 10 corridor in Pere Marquette and Amber townships between Pere Marquette Highway and the U.S. 31 freeway with two new buildings housing three businesses.
Culver’s is up and running at 5089 W. U.S. 10, just west of the Rodeway Inn in Pere Marquette Township. During the first day of service, hundreds of people turned up to get their first taste of what the restaurant has to offer.
Franchise owner Jason Rivest told the Daily News that his franchise’s opening was a positive sign of things to come.
“We have an army of staff ready to serve, and we had people lined up at the drive-thru 15 minutes before we opened,” Rivest said. “I don’t know who’s more excited, the community or the team members.”
The pandemic did have some impact on Rivest’s plans, however, as a grand opening initially set for early June had to be delayed, and restrictions on construction presented a bit of a “bump in the road,” Rivest said.
In the fall, a building in Amber Township in front of Dunham’s, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply was completed with Great Clips barber and salon opening in the location. The franchise, opened by Linda and Jerry Holmes of SonRise Clippers, was opened in November.
The location is also planned to have a Starbucks, and it has yet to open to the public. A third business may also open in the structure at a future date.