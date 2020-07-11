Elizabeth Vega and Harlie Choponis, now alumni of Hart High School placed second in the category of CPR First Aid at the International HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) competition which was held June 24-27 virtually.
The two students took part in the CTE Allied Health program, part of the West Shore Educational Service District, during their senior year in high school.
“The 2020 International Leadership Conference was held virtually due to the coronavirus,” said Sally Wright, allied health instructor. “It was originally scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas, with 8,310 competitors from across the United States, Puerto Rico, London, Canada and China.”
Wright said both Choponis and Vega are great students, very organized and thorough.
“They would stay after class to practice some of the skills (CPR First Aid),” she said. “They are both really had workers and both are planning on going into the nursing program at West Shore Community College.”
Vega said the competition was a little different in that there was no in-person skills test that we usually do because it was virtual.
“The scoring was based off a multiple choice test and two written questions,” Vega said.
Vega said she and her partner, Choponis, were really shocked to find out they took second place.
“We both have full-time jobs,” Vega said. “We didn’t really have a lot of time to study. It was a late night trying to cram everything in.”
Vega said the two studied for weeks.
“It was a lot of studying and a lot of late nights.”
Choponis said the two, who took the school bus (while eating lunch) from Hart High School to West Shore Community College, would study on the roughly 35- to 40-minute drive to campus.
Choponis was speechless when she found out the two placed second in the international competition.
She said that not going to Houston, Texas, was a bit of a bummer but she did say attending the competition virtually was a different but it was fun.
Choponis credits Wright for a lot of there success.
“She is wonderful,” She said. “She is like a second mother. She is so caring, she wants all of her students to do well, I loved her from day one.”
The two earned their place in the international competition by placing first in CPR First Aid at the state level. The state competition was held in Traverse City in March.
Other students who participated in the international competition included Jenna Smith from Mason County Central and Audra Shoup from Ludington with Kristianna Baatz from Mason County Central in Nursing Assisting.