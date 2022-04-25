Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties each saw drops in joblessness in March, with rates for all four counties lower than they were in February and in comparison to the same time last year.
According to a non-seasonally adjusted data released last week by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), three of the four counties not only saw decreases in unemployment, but also increases in labor force numbers, as well as the number of employed people over the month and over the year.
According to the DTMB, those counted as jobless have to have had no reported job earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers include people who’ve made efforts to find employment during the month, and those who have been available to accept a job if offered. As long as those criteria are met, individuals are counted regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits.
Mason County, with a March jobless rate of 5.9%, had the lowest unemployment among the four counties. The county’s rate for the month marks a drop from 7.1% in February and from 8% in March 2021.
Mason County had 136 fewer jobless people in February than it did in March, and 268 fewer than at the same time last year.
The county’s workforce grew from 12,475 people in February to 12,734 in March. Numbers also reflected over-the-year gains compared to March 2021, when there were 12,617 people in the labor force.
In Manistee County, the unemployment rate was 6.4%, down from to 7.4% in February, and from 9.1% in March 2021.
Manistee County had 96 fewer jobless people in March than it had in February, and 231 fewer than at the same time last year.
The county’s workforce grew by 136 people over the month, and by 283 people over the year.
Oceana County had the highest March jobless rate among the four counties, with 7.2%. But county's rate for the month still reflected a decrease from 8.6% in February and from 9.3% in March 2021.
The number of unemployed people in Oceana County decreased by 151 people over the month and by 220 people over the year.
Oceana County’s labor force gained 204 people over the month and 227 people over the year.
Lake County’s monthly jobless rate of 7.1%, representing a decrease from 8.7% in February and from 9.5% in March 2021.
The number of unemployed people in Lake County decreased by 60 people over the month and dropped by 104 people in comparison to a year earlier.
Lake County had a slight labor-force loss over the month, but the workforce was up compared to March 2021.
Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties had the lowest monthly unemployment rates since August 2021, while Lake County's was its lowest since September 2021.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s March unemployment rate of 5.9% ranked 58th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,734 people in the labor force with 11,989 working and 745 jobless.
Manistee County’s March unemployment rate of 6.4% ranked 61st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,699 people in the labor force, with 9,077 working and 622 jobless.
Oceana County’s March unemployment rate of 7.2% ranked 70th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,401 people in the labor force with 10,584 working and 817 jobless.
Lake County’s March unemployment rate of 7.1% ranked 69th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,881 people in the labor force, with 3,606 working and 275 jobless.
Ottawa County, with 3% unemployment, had the lowest March jobless rate in the state, while Mackinac County, at 14.5%, again had the highest.
STATEWIDE
The gains seen locally were also exhibited throughout the state.
“Michigan’s regional labor markets recorded positive trends over the month,” stated Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, in a release. “March was characterized by seasonal jobless rate reductions across all regions and payroll job gains in most metro areas.”
Michigan’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.3% in February to 4.5% in March, down from 6.6% in March 2021.
The number of jobless people statewide dropped from 255,000 in February and 315,000 in March 2021 to 217,000 in March of this year.