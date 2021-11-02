The number of jobless people in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties continued to decline in September.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budgets (DTMB), lower jobless rates were common throughout the region between the months of August and September.
While there were fewer unemployed people, there were also fewer people in the workforce in general.
While workforce declines are not uncommon for the area or the time of year, they likely played a role in the employment rate decreases, according to DTMB economic analyst Nick Gandhi.
Gandhi previously told the Daily News that the area’s August unemployment rates — which hit levels not recorded since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — were likely the result of a declining workforce, and that appears to still be the case as the region goes through expected seasonal shifts.
“These counties tend to have a large workforce decline toward the end of summer due to declining tourism at the end of the season,” Gandhi said. “(But) looking at historical trends between August and September, there is nothing unusual about the decrease over the month this year. It appears to be right in line with historical trends for each of the four counties.”
Mason County had the lowest unemployment rate among the four counties at 4.5 percent. That’s also the lowest jobless rate Mason County has seen since November 2019, according to the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information’s database.
Mason County’s September rate marks an an over-the-month decrease of .3 percent, and a decrease of 1.6 percent compared to September 2020.
There were 48 fewer unemployed Mason County residents in September than there were in August, and 202 fewer than in September 2020.
The county’s labor force lost 132 people over the month, decreasing from 13,719 in August to 13,587 in September.
Manistee County’s jobless rate of 5.1 percent was a decrease from 5.3 percent in August. The county also saw a decrease compared to September 2020, when joblessness was at 6.9 percent.
There were 47 fewer unemployed Manistee County residents in September than there were in August, and 186 fewer than in September 2020.
Manistee County’s labor force also decreased over the month from 10,667 people to 10,280.
Oceana County’s 5.3-percent September unemployment rate was its lowest since June 2019. In August, Oceana County had a 5.6-percent jobless rate, while in September 2020, unemployment was at 6.7 percent.
Oceana County had 53 fewer unemployed people compared to August and 192 fewer unemployed people compared to the same time last year.
The county’s labor force also decreased, losing 147 people over the month.
Lake County’s September unemployment rate of 6.4 percent was the highest among the four counties in the area, but unemployment was still down .5 percent over the month, and 1.8 percent over the year. There were 26 fewer unemployed Lake County residents in September than there were in August, and 79 fewer than in September 2020.
Lake County’s labor force lost 48 people over the month, and 107 people over the year.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s September unemployment rate of 4.5 percent ranked 50th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,587 people in the labor force with 12,972 working and 615 jobless.
Manistee County’s September unemployment rate of 5.1 percent ranked 62nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,280 people in the labor force with 9,759 working and 521 jobless.
Oceana County’s September unemployment rate of 5.3 percent ranked 69th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,182 people in the labor force with 11,539 working and 643 jobless.
Lake County’s September unemployment rate of 6.4 percent ranked 80th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,909 people in the labor force with 3,660 working and 249 jobless.
Livingston County again had the lowest unemployment in the state, with a September jobless rate of 1.9 percent.
Montmorency County’s 6.7 percent was the highest in the state.
STATEWIDE
Decreases in joblessness and losses in the workforce were seen throughout the state in September.
“Michigan jobless rate reductions in September were influenced by a workforce decline in several regions over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll employment advanced in September as local schools and colleges re-opened for the fall.”
The DTMB stated that the September jobless rates were not yet at pre-pandemic levels, however.
Michigan’s labor force had 4.73 million people, down from 4.77 in August. There were 180,000 unemployed people and the state’s jobless rate was 3.8 percent.