AMBER TWP. — Arlene Kelsey celebrated her 90th birthday on Saturday with family and friends. Many of her six children attended the party but her birthday was not the only cause to celebrate, Kelsey had recently completed her seventh book of poetry.
The book “Farmhouse Reflections” is her first book she has published in the past 20 years.
Her first book “Sunset Reflections” was published in 1997, and she published a book every year after that through 2001. “Simple Faith” her sixth book was published in 2003 and 20 years later she completed the seventh book.
Kelsey said the cover of her seventh book is a picture of the farmhouse, which was located along West Hansen Road in Scottville, that her late husband Marv, and her shared for many years.
Kelsey has written a few poems here and there, but in 1996 she suffered from an episode of transient global amnesia. Her therapist, to help her better understand what happened to her, suggested that she write about what she was feeling. Six books later, that simple suggestion by her therapist opened a window into Kelsey’s soul.
Her writings from the past 20 years are the premise for the seventh book.
“You will be aware of this as you see my age mentioned in some of the poems,” Kelsey wrote in the forward to “Farmhouse Reflections.” “Poetry has proved to be my best way to communicate what is in my heart,”
Kelsey accomplished her goal of completing “Farmhouse Reflections” before her 90th birthday.
She said it wasn’t easy. There were some complications along the way. But with the help of her family the book, along with the previous six were on display at her birthday party on Saturday.