Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WINDS...15 TO 25 KNOTS DIMINISHING TO 10 TO 20 KNOTS BY MIDDAY WEDNESDAY. * WAVES...4 TO 6 FEET SUBSIDING TO 3 TO 5 FEET BY MID MORNING WEDNESSDAY AND 2 TO 4 FEET BY MID AFTERNOON. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BRING DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WAVE HEIGHTS OF 4 TO 6 FEET THIS EVENING WILL POSE A HAZARD TO SWIMMERS. HIGH WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO POSE A HAZARD TO SWIMMERS INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THE MOST DANGEROUS CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR ON THE NORTH SIDE OF NORTH PIERS THIS EVENING. STAY OFF PIERS AS YOU CAN BE EASILY SWEPT OFF BY HIGH WAVES. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKESHORE, ESPECIALLY TO THE BASE OF DUNES AND BLUFFS. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL BE THIS EVENING FROM HOLLAND NORTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT ALONG THE LAKE. RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RISING WATER...AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. &&