MANISTEE — Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan stated in a press release Tuesday that there is evidence to suggest the fire at Dublin General Store last weekend was intentionally set.
“After careful review of surveillance video and through our preliminary investigation we have evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set,” he said.
The office continued to investigate the structure fire at the store in Norman Township.
The fire started shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
O’Hagan said the Michigan State Police Fire Investigator was on scene Saturday to begin his initial investigation, and he returned Tuesday with his canine which specializes in accelerants to investigate further.
O’Hagan said the investigation is waiting for the results from the lab regarding.
“The incident is very complex,” O’Hagan said. “However, we will do our best to keep you informed of new developments without hindering our investigation.”
O’Hagan said if anyone has any information they feel could be pertinent to this case please call Manistee Central Dispatch at (231) 723-6241.