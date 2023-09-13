The Ludington Area Center for the Arts, which unveiled its installation art on the City of Ludington’s Cartier Park trail in August, features several installations along the way.
And three new reproductions of artwork were installed in August.
The installations are 3-feet by 4-feet and are weather resistant. They are placed along the walkway of the 1-mile paved trail.
They are held in place by frames provided by Hardman Construction of Ludington.
“We are very excited to be offering this public art installation to our community,” said Andrew Skinner, executive director of LACA.
Skinner said this year’s installation art was done on a trial basis and that he hopes to be able to have more installation artwork for 2024 but is waiting for approval from the city.
“It’s my hope that cARTier trail will add uniqueness for our community while also fostering a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the community spirit and fuel community growth,” Skinner said.
Installation art features LACA member artists Milo Beman of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, and Ludington, Michigan.; Linda Sandow of Ludington and Merima Smajlovic of Grand Rapids.
Cartier Trail is located along Rath Avenue, just north of Bryant Road.
Skinner said that Sandow’s piece “Sunset at Lighthouse” is a reproduction of a multimedia piece that depicts the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse at sunset.
Beman’s piece “Bouquet Splendor” is a reproduction of an oil painting of a still life of a vase of flowers.
Smajlovic’s piece “I am an Artist” is an abstract painting.
Skinner said he selected the artwork for the art trail, and tried to select artwork that represented different styles and what he thought would draw in those that were walking past.
The event runs until the end of May 2024, and Skinner said he hopes to start putting new installations on June 1.
For more information on the cARTier Trail installations, contact the LACA at (231) 845-2787 or at their website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.