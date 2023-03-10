Ludington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall and will be hosting public hearing for FloraCraft’s request for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption on their new addition.
Council also has set a public hearing for the close out of the 801 North Rowe St. grant.
Rules of conduct
Council will vote to approve establishing set rules of conduct for council meetings, specifically during public comment. The city feels that having set rules of conduct will lessen the risk of public comments turning to topics that do not relate to city business.
OPRA
The council will reset a public hearing to approve the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act application for 504 and 507 E. Foster St. A new date was required due to an expired time limit on the submission of certain documentation.
Turf care
A proposed question was brought to council’s attention during public comment at the last meeting about a possible conflict of interest of the city hiring Turf Care Mole Man to complete fertilization and weed control projects on city property.
Turf Care Mole Man, LLC is owned by Michigan Rep. Curt Vanderwall and city attorney Ross Hammersley researched the question at hand and found that the proposed contract “would not cause a substantial conflict of interest.”
The council will vote to possibly approve the contract submitted by Turf Care Mole Man.
Art walk
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has submitted a request to council to vote to approve an addition of an art walk to the Cartier Park walking loop.
Andrew Skinner, LACA executive directo,r stated that the installation would consist of five metal frames that could hold artwork up to 3 feet by 4 feet. He also stated that during the second year of existence, he’d like to install five more frames to make a total of 10 pieces displayed along the loop.
The council will vote to possibly approve the installation at Monday night’s meeting.
Other business
• Council will vote to approve the Lakestride half marathon, 10k, 5k race and the family fun run for the weekend of June 9-10.
• Council will vote to possibly approve Sarah Genson to fill the vacant seat on the tree advisory board.
• Council will vote to possibly approve Robert Rapacki to fill the vacant seat on the cable advisory board.
• The city has received an acceptance from Chris Jones, a recently retired lieutenant with the Newark, Delaware, Police Department to fill the vacancy for the new Ludington Police Department chief.
Jones is certified in Delaware, but he must pass the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) Recognition of Prior Training and Experience (RPTE) test in order to begin his tenure with the Ludington Police Department.