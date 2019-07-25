Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WINDS...10 TO 20 KNOTS INCREASING TO 15 TO 25 KNOTS AFTER SUNRISE. * WAVES...2 TO 4 FEET INCREASING TO 4 TO 6 FEET AFTER SUNRISE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION... STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM THE ALLEGAN VAN BUREN COUNTY LINE TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON... LUDINGTON STATE PARK... * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHWESTWARD-FACING LOCATIONS WILL BE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO MINOR BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING. THE SOUTH SIDE OF PIERS AND BREAKWATERS WILL BE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS. PIERS AND BREAKWATERS WILL LIKELY BE OVERTOPPED BY WAVES WHICH WILL SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&