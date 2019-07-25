Local artists, crafters and gallery owners are inviting residents and visitors to “ramble” out to the Round Lake area from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for the annual Art Ramble, a sale and showcase of homemade treasures, paintings, woodworks and more.
This weekend will mark the third year for the Art Ramble, which is a collaboration between four out-county artistic hot spots: The Art Shack at 8331 E. Johnson Road; Art Full Codgers at 58 Taylor Road; Kre8tiv Designs at 370 N. Northwood Drive; and Loon’s Moon Studio at 2160 N. 32nd St.
The event is held simultaneously at all participating properties, located where Fountain meets Branch Township in the woods of Manistee National Forest.
Joan Riise, who owns and operates Loon’s Moon, said the event is an opportunity for people to tread off the beaten path and explore another side of Mason County’s art scene during a “woodland gallery hop” between the three locations, which are all located “just minutes apart.”
“We’re way out in the boonies, and we thought it was really a good idea, if we want to get attention, to put on an event,” Riise told the Daily News. “The main objective was to bring some visibility to our own studios and to let people know that there’s life out here and to acquaint people with the scope of what Mason County has to offer.”
This year, there are 12 artists participating DeAnna Vargo-Hackett, who will be offering handmade items and graphic design products; Marie Marfia, who will display and sell paintings; Denise Slocum-Jones, who will have a host of handmade clay, leather and canvas items; and more.
For more information, visit the Art Ramble website at www.artramblemasoncounty.com, where there is information about all the artists involved, as well as a map to show attendees how to reach the properties.
Riise said there is also an Art Ramble blog she keeps that is updated year-round, keeping people apprised of happenings in the Round Lake area.
