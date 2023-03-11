The former gift shop at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been revamped, upgraded and transformed into a new showcase spot for area artists, and a new destination location for art-lovers.
Construction wrapped up in February for the renovated space, now dubbed Art Shop 107 — a reference to LACA’s street address, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Patti Higinbotham, art shop and office manager, oversaw much of the redesign. She said the aim was to open up the formerly cramped room, and make it feel bigger, warmer and more inviting.
It was a “major renovation,” she said, with “all new paint, some new pillars, things like that.”
“We just wanted it to have a nice, calming vibe, and we wanted the paint to be a natural background that would make artists’ work pop,” Higinbotham said.
Art Shop 107 is filled with displays including wall hangings, prints, sculptures and wearable art made by local creators and LACA members.
A grand opening for the shop was held March 3, and Higinbotham said the upgraded space has been a big hit so far.
“We had a huge turnout,” she said. “We’re really excited, the artists are really excited, and we’re doing more business than we did before.”
The shop features art made by about 45 artists; featured artists appearing in displays at the entrance to the shop will be changed every few weeks to encourage people to visit often.
“Our goal is to keep rotating so that it’s all fresh merchandise,” Higinbotham said. “When you come in I want you to see something new every time.”
Another goal is to keep up with the sheer number of gifted artists in the area, and their prolific output.
“We have a lot of talent in this city. It’s amazing,” Higinbotham said.
The renovations cost thousands, according to LACA Director Andrew Skinner, and the work took about two months to complete, starting in December and finishing in February.
Higinbotham worked through the holidays to get the space primed for its new look.
LACA had some help from the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center, which aids nonprofits with building projects. Higinbotham said Pete LundBorg of the artisan center was pivotal in the renovation work, dedicating “all of his time” to helping with the installation of counters, pedestals and pillars, so the arts center only had to worry about material costs.
Higinbotham added some flourishes of her own, repurposing unused items from around the arts center, including a pulpit dating back to when the building housed a church, and a record player. Both have been reimagined as display stations for art pieces.
Higinbotham was well suited to the task of reimaging the gift shop space. She’s an artist herself, and a former art shop owner.
“I started here last July, and I had the experience of having two shops before and curating those shops,” she said. “One was in Lansing and one was in South Haven.”
Higinbotham moved to Ludington in 2020. She said she loves the area and her job, despite the fact that she relocated to the area in the midst of the pandemic, “the worst time to move anywhere.”
Shortly after arriving, a cancer diagnosis complicated things further.
“I lost about two years of my life,” she said, “but then I got healthy, and I got this job. This was the only job I wanted in this city and I got it. I’m so blessed.”
Art Shop 107 is open during LACA’s regular business hours. The shop is also open during artist receptions which are held in the evenings on the first Friday of each month.
Higinbotham said she’s looking forward to letting more members of the community come in and see what Art Shop 107 has to offer.