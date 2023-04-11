Anyone whose artistic impulses are inspired by Ludington is encouraged to submit one of their creations for an an upcoming exhibit celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is seeking paintings, drawings, sculptures and other original art pieces depicting, representing or inspired by Ludington for the exhibit, titled “Love Ludington.”
LACA Director Andrew Skinner said “original” is the key word artists should keep in mind when submitting their pieces. He said the arts center is not looking for historical photos or prints; rather, it’s looking for artistic representations of the city and what it means to people.
“It doesn’t have to be created just for this,” Skinner said. “It could have been created 50, 60 years ago, but we’re looking for original art.
“You could take an old photograph of something from Ludington’s history and somewhat manipulate it to do something that could qualify as artwork, but the actual taking of a regular old photography and bringing it in — that’s not what we’re looking for. This isn’t necessarily a history of Ludington exhibit, so I’m trying to keep out photographs of old buildings and scenes from Ludington.”
Aside from that stipulation, Skinner said LACA is “pretty open” to other submissions.
“We’d just like to see Ludington through all our community members’ eyes, and what they enjoy of Ludington,” he said.
He said entries could depict or represent kids eating ice cream on the pier, local spots that hold fond memories for artists or artwork created decades ago.
“We’re just looking for a good representation of Ludington as the city celebrates where it was, where it is now and where it’s heading in the future as well,” Skinner said.
This exhibit is open to original artwork — meaning no historical photographs or prints — of all mediums.
All mediums are accepted — jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings and more.
Skinner said he’s hoping to receive about 75 or 80 pieces for the exhibit.
Flat work should be ready to hang, and pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
Skinner said LACA’s board of directors has been thinking about the sesquicentennial for almost a year, trying to pin down the right way to commemorate the occasion, ultimately going with a Ludington-themed exhibit.
“Love Ludington” is going up in June in order to catch the area during one of its most high-traffic months, according to Skinner, who said the timing will “give a chance for a lot of people who aren’t here in the winter to come check out the exhibit.”
“Love Ludington” will be on display throughout the month of June in LACA’s main gallery.
There is a $5 entry fee for each submission, with a limit of three entries per artist.
The exhibit is open to LACA members and non-members alike.
A free public artist reception for the exhibit will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.