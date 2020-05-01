For years, Nancy Miller has hosted summer concerts and monthly art fairs at her Hamlin Township property, Shagway Arts Barn, transforming it into a haven of sorts for artists, residents and people visiting the area.
This summer, however, there will be no concerts or vendors shows at the arts barn, and it’s not because of COVID-19.
Miller said she made the decision to pull the plug on the summer series prior to the point in time where the spread of coronavirus would have forced her hand.
The reason?
The barn simply wasn’t getting the support it needed, and the financial toll of hosting the events was becoming too great.
“I had already made the decision that I wasn’t going to do the music and arts and crafts series, simply because we hadn’t gotten the response we’d wanted,” Miller told the Daily News on Tuesday. “I’ve been doing it for seven years, and I just couldn’t afford to keep it going.”
