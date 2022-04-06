Some new arrivals at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts are brightening things up and adding some color to the venue’s performance hall.
Last Tuesday, LACA had a new lighting system installed as part of a new round of improvements to the space.
Executive Director Andrew Skinner and Ed Santerelli, a consultant at the center, were familiarizing themselves with the new equipment Wednesday, flashing various color combinations and light designs on the walls from a computer next to the soundboard at the performance hall’s entrance.
The set-up consists of six “wash lights” above the stage’s LED screen; eight frontline lights suspended above the stage area from a truss that can be raised and lowered from the attic; and four additional units that can project shapes and designs around the hall, adding to the “ambiance,” according to Skinner.
“They’re all LED lights, and they have the whole spectrum of colors,” he said. “You can program them all for different sequences.”
The system gives LACA significantly more control over lighting in the performance hall than it had before. And there’s more to come.
LACA is still waiting on pin-lights for the disco ball in the center of the room, as well as two additional spotlights.
Those units should be in place by the time the new system makes its proper debut during the upcoming “Songs & Stories” concert on April 29, which will feature music and storytelling with Fremont John, Jen Sygit, Ralston Bowles and Drew Nelson.
“That’ll be the first go-around with the lights,” Skinner said. “The following week we’ll have the band Special Consensus on May 7, so we’ll be utilizing them for that. That was my target goal that’s been scheduled for a while.
“Special Consensus is a pretty nationally known bluegrass band that’s been nominated for a number of Grammys, and I wanted to make it a really nice show for when they come in.”
The new lights are the most recent addition in a multi-year effort to revamp the performance hall. It started with the installation of an in-house sound system in 2018 and continued with new seating units in 2019. In 2020, LACA put up a 13-foot by 9-foot LED light screen on the stage.
Now, with the lighting system almost fully in place, Skinner said the venue’s capabilities for large-scale performances are going to be amplified.
LACA had some help with funding for the lights, including a $5,000 grant from the House of Flavors Protein Foundation in January. Skinner said Gerald Britton of Big Round Sound, the company that handled the installation, also helped keep costs down.
“A few of the lights are new purchases, and then others are used lights that (Britton) was able to get us a deal on,” Skinner said.
All in all, Skinner said the price tag for LACA was “just shy of” $10,000.
Skinner hopes to spend $4,000 to $5,000 on additional units — including two lights that will be mounted on the angled portions of the performance hall’s rafters — as soon as the funds are in the budget.
The new lighting will “give our acts and performances a more professional feel,” according to Skinner.
“It’ll allow us to do more things. Before, we were limited to just four colored lights, which we didn’t have the ability to control (during a performance). Now we have the ability to handle that stuff from the front-of-house at the soundboard,” he said.
Skinner said there’s a “giant learning curve” that comes with operating the new equipment, but he and Santarelli should have it down soon.
“We’re hoping we can attract some good acts (with) in-house sound and in-house lighting,” said Santerelli.
Skinner said he’s “excited” about the new gear, adding that the lights will improve the experience for audiences and performers alike.
“It’s one of those things I’ve had on the list for a while,” he said “It gives it a nice, professional feel.”
The lights will come in handy during LACA’s upcoming theater outings, like “The North Country Opera,” coming Oct. 14, as well as the center’s collaborations with Stage Left Theater Company.
WHAT’S NEXT
Improvements will continue to be made to the performance hall and to the LACA building as a whole, according to Skinner.
The next major undertaking will be to get air conditioning in the building. Prior to the pandemic, there were plans to do just that. But the quotes for a full-building installation have gone up significantly since COVID hit, surpassing what’s available in the budget.
Skinner said there is money to get air conditioning for the gallery this year, but building-wide A.C. might have to wait a bit longer. Still, it’s a project LACA will continue to pursue and raise funds for.
With the performance hall seeing more use lately, Skinner said he’d like to bring in some additional room lighting for meetings and other events and make a few other “minor touch-ups.”