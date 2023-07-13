PENTWATER — Pentwater Township scheduled two question-and-answer sessions, one for July and one for August, to let residents and others know how the township would be impacted if the Village of Pentwater become a city.
Pentwater Township Supervisor Lynne Cavazos told those in attendance at the township board’s regular meeting Wednesday evening that it plans to host a Q-and-A session from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, and from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Both of the sessions will be hosted at Pentwater First Baptist Church, 101 Rush St., Pentwater.
“We had a report done by an outside agency,” Cavazos said. “These two Q-and-A sessions are to discuss with the community of both the village and the township (the) impact if the village does in fact incorporate into a city.
“We’re hoping we can get a large number of people to come both from the township and the village so we have an opportunity for people to ask questions.”
The Pentwater Village Council decided in a 6-1 vote to continue to pursue a ballot measure to let its citizens decide whether the village will become a city during its regular meeting Monday evening at Park Place Event Center.
The village began exploring the idea with a committee in June 2022, and the township also began looking at the process and its effects shortly thereafter.
In June 2022, the village council created a city feasibility study committee to explore the idea of the village becoming a city. In that time, the committee met several times. Because of the impact it could have on Pentwater Township, the township also formed a committee to evaluate the question.
An eight-page “Frequently Asked Questions” item was provided by the village to attendees of the meeting and is available on the village’s website, www.pentwatervillage.org. The township’s study can be found on its website, www.pentwatertwp.org.
“We are recommending the village pursue becoming a city and take the steps to become a city form of government,” said Village Trustee Kathy O’Connor in making the motion on Monday night.
The village council voted 6-1 with Don Palmer dissenting to have the village continue its pursuit of becoming a city. Palmer, before the vote, said there are two options for a village to become a city, one that rests with the village council and the other with the people in a village.
Cavazos said Wednesday evening the township is working to get the word out about the two Q-and-A sessions, understanding that not every person is online or uses Facebook. She said there is potential that posters will be developed and placed within local businesses to inform the public of the coming meetings.
The township isn’t the only entity pursuing an campaign to educate the public on the process. At Monday’s village meeting, Trustee Dave Bluhm also said the public needs to learn as much as it can as the issue moves toward a possible vote.
“There is a huge public awareness that still has to happen,” he said. “I think this is the right step, and this belongs with our voters. There is a lot of erroneous and misleading information on Facebook, some of it self-serving. We have to get the right information, the accurate information, out there.”
According to the Michigan Municipal League’s website, materials need to be gathered and a petition circulated to be put before the State Boundary Commission before a referendum can be submitted before the village’s voters.
Longbridge Road fishing platform
The closed fishing platform along Longbridge Road over the Pentwater River will receive a temporary fix sometime this fall, Cavazos said.
“The issues with the fishing platform is with the structure itself,” she said. “Our share of the cost of the inspection was under $1,000. The platform is closed to the public, and it is very clearly marked. I was assured that if (someone were to) fall off, it’s their fault.
“The temporary plan is to fix the rusted beam on the abutment wall. … That short-term fix is viable for a period of time. The projected cost is $19,4000. The long term (solution) involves looking at the whole fishing platform.”
Cavazos said the projected cost of the long term fix is $295,000. She intends to pursue grant dollars to assist in getting the platform repaired.
Channel dredging
In his report to the council, Village Manager Chris Brown relayed his disappointment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in regard to the dredging of the channel of the Pentwater River from Pentwater Lake to Lake Michigan.
Brown said the Army Corps was supposed to dredge the channel at the start of the season, but work instead went to Grand Haven. And, that dredging was halted earlier this summer because e coli was found in the Grand River.
“Our funding was approved a year ago, and we were supposed to be first,” Brown said. “With some of our bigger events, such as Back From the Mac Party, we’re concerned about the depth. … I think we have every right to be dismayed that it didn’t start on schedule.”
Police Chief Laude Hartrum said his department believed the depth in the channel is 7 feet in many areas and could be as shallow as 6 feet.