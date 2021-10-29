A short-term renting bill dreaded by some in city hall was approved by the Michigan House of Representatives early Wednesday morning.
The bill, House Bill 4722, would allow any residence statewide to be rented for periods shorter than 30 days, often through apps like Airbnb and Vrbo. Local governments’ ability to restrict short-term renting would be limited.
Further voting remains before the bill becomes law.
Ludington officials have watched the bill’s progress for months. When it is discussed at public meetings, they have worried about its effects on the local housing market and local government power.
The House bill approved Wednesday contains some new concessions to local control. Local governments can limit short-term rentals with a common owner to no fewer than two. They can also limit the overall number of short-term rentals to no less than 30 percent of all residential units.
The compromise gives “local municipalities the flexibility needed to regulate the industry in a very reasonable way that fits their community,” stated State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who introduced the bill.
Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, voted against the bill.
City Manager Mitch Foster said those provisions don’t make the bill any easier for him to stomach.
He said the common-owner limit would be easy to work around. The bill defines “common ownership” as ownership “by the same individual, individuals or legal entity.” So, a person could “be on … or have part ownership in 15 different LLCs” and skirt around that rule, he said.
He also was not wooed by the no-less-than-30-percent limit on overall short-term rentals.
“That is over 1,000 properties,” he said. “I’m not sure how that really does anything.”
Foster said the bill’s “potential impact on our already stressed housing market could be drastic.”
“We don’t know what (the impact) would end up being,” but based on conversations with the chamber of commerce and area housing non-profits, “everyone is concerned,” Foster said.
Community Developement Director Heather Tykoski said that given Ludington’s desirable lakefront location, its housing stock is already dense with second-homeowners and “snowbirds.” She said if the bill becomes law, landlords will scoop up homes at higher rates and make the money back short-term renting them.
“We’re already seeing homes sell before they ever hit the market, or are selling at least 30 percent above asking price,” she said. “I see that going even higher now.”
Tykoski said that she doesn’t “see short-term rentals as a bad thing,” but wants to preserve the city’s ability to “do what the citizenry of the area want.”
“(The bill) takes away the right of the citizens to say this is how we want our community to be,” Tykoski said.
Foster described it as an encroachment into local control. Decisions on short-term renting “should be made by local planning commissions and city councils or village boards, not by the state legislature,” he said.
Foster said it’s “unknown” whether the bill would render the city’s own short-term renting rules illegal. City councilors last year approved a system where 30 licenses for short-term rental units can be issued at any given time.
While it took until this month to issue all 30 licenses, interest ramped up recently and resulted in the program’s first waiting list, according to Tykoski. She suggested that people are more likely to enter the market now as pandemic concerns seem to wane.
The bill’s progress through the Michigan Legislature has affected local decision-making. Rules allowing accessory dwelling units in Ludington were stalled for months when officials believed the bill had momentum.
Some councilors and planning commissioners believed the city would regret opening the door to ADUs if they could then become short-term rental units by right.
Only recently did planning commissioners opt to move forward with ADUs, believing that they had waited on the state long enough. City council has yet to vote on the proposed ordinance.