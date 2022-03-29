It’s almost time to start treating hemlock trees for hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive parasite spreading in Mason County.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District will by late April switch from surveying local lands for the pest to treating infested trees. But individual homeowners can also help beat back the bug, which can kill hemlocks in four to 10 years.
Hemlock roots help keep this area’s coastal dunes in place, and trees weakened from infestation can be a serious liability in a storm.
HWA can be identified by what look like little cotton balls, called ovisacs, on the underside of hemlock branches and at the bases of their needles. The bug itself is about the size of a pepper flake.
If you aren’t sure whether trees on your property are infected, the Mason-Lake Conservation District can look for you. If they find it, they can treat it — free of charge. The conservation district can be reached at (231) 757-3707, ext. 5.
Pesticides containing either imidacloprid or dinotefuran can also be found at garden supply stores and used by individuals to combat HWA.
Imidacloprid moves slower through a tree, but protects it for at least five years. Dinotefuran moves faster, which is ideal for heavy infestations, but only offers one-to-two years of protection, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The conservation district is on hand to help homeowners apply these products with one-on-one demonstrations, said Executive Director Dani McGarry.
A couple of local contractors can also help. C and D Turf Care, Cartier Landscaping and R. Bogner Tree Farms Service are licensed to apply pesticides on lawn and landscaping trees, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Applying pesticides yourself or through a contractor is an especially good option for folks in southern Mason County and down to the Pentwater area, McGarry said.
That’s because the conservation district is focusing its treatment efforts at the northern portion of the spreading infestation, which is around Hamlin Lake.
It’s also your best bet if you’re treating your hemlocks as a preventative measure, McGarry said. The conservation district’s state grant funding can’t be used on treating trees without confirmed infestations.
HWA was found in Cartier Park in February. It’s also been found in the school forest, south of Lincoln River in Epworth Heights and southeast of Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Ludington State Park.
The conservation district’s efforts to survey private landowners’ trees have gone “really well,” McGarry said. The organization mailed out letters to residents in key focus areas requesting access to their land for surveys.
“I don’t think we’ve had a single landowner, at least that I can think of around Mason County, turn us down,” she said. “Everybody has been really on board with having treatments done. … It’s been a really great collaboration with the community.”
As far as preventing the spread, McGarry pointed out a vector she thinks may be making things worse locally: cars brushing low branches with HWA infestations and carrying bugs wherever they go next.
She recommends cutting lower branches on hemlocks that might be hit by delivery trucks or construction equipment.