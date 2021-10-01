It’s been quite the week for Scott Ashley.
The Lakeside Links owner and golf pro was named the Golf Professional of the Year for the Northern Chapter of the Michigan PGA last weekend during the chapter’s fall meeting at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.
It wasn’t all. He also won the Chris Cheney Shootout tournament, a pressure-packed nine-hole tournament where the highest-scoring golfer is eliminated after each hole. And he finished fourth during the season-long pro-am series that covers the chapter, which stretches from Mason County to Arenac County, includes Mecosta and Isabella counties and makes up about the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula including Marquette.
“I would say the week that I bought the golf course (was the last time I’ve had a big week),” Ashley said, referring to 2020 when he bought Lakeside Links where he was and is the longtime pro. “This has been a very uncommon ground for me. It’s very exciting. I didn’t expect to win the shootout or our golf professional of the year. At the same time, it’s a great honor to receive those awards.”
It basically all started out on Sunday, Sept. 26, when Ashley played in the Chris Cheney Shootout. He earned his way into the tournament as one of the top five golfers during the summer-long pro-am series throughout the chapter. A tournament was played in the morning to determine the remaining five players for a total of 10 to start the shootout.
From there, the highest score was out. In case of a tie — and there was one for every hole — there was a “chip-off” where players performed their best chip shots.
“I made it to the final hole, and we both tied,” Ashley said. “We had to have a chip-off, and I ended up winning the chip-off. … It was a lot of pressure, but a lot of fun. My expectations weren’t real high. I just keep plugging away.”
Ashley he had to defeat a one golfer who had experience playing in a number of PGA events.
“He’s won just about everything in the state of Michigan,” Ashley said.
Ashley was nominated for Golf Professional of the Year, and six people were nominated in all. He said there were several categories that were reviewed, with a vote taken of their peers. Because he won his chapter’s honors, he will be vying for the Michigan section of the PGA’s Golf Professional of the Year next. If he achieves that honor, he then will be put up for the national Golf Professional of the Year.
“There’s a lot of other great golf professionals,” he said. “I’ll submit a bio for it. It’s just pretty cool to get recognized. It lets me know that I’m doing the right things.”
Following the shootout and the banquet, the pro-am series concludes with a 54-hole championship with 36 holes played this past Monday and the remaining 18 on Tuesday.
“I’m still recovering,” Ashley said with a laugh Friday afternoon. “I’m very tired and sore.”
Ashley has received a lot of congratulatory messages for his awards and honors this week.
“I think everyone is really excited for me. You can see it in the comments and the posts,” Ashley said of what’s been on social media. “The response has really been overwhelming and heartwarming. I feel like I have a lot of support behind me. The people that frequent Lakeside or are members and they all feel like family. It’s great to have that support and backing.”