Despite graduating from Ludington High School on Friday, Abigail Ashley, plans to travel to Germany where she will enroll in high school for one more year. On Tuesday, Ashley received the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship. She is 1 of 250 high school students from across the United States to be selected as a 2022-2023 recipient. The program will allow Ashley to study an extra year of high school in Germany.
Ashley said her love of traveling and the fact that her family has hosted exchange students for as long as she can remember, are just two of the reasons she wanted to have this experience.
“I really thought this would be a great experience,” she said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Ashley said she will leave Aug. 12, for a short orientation in the United States before leaving for Germany on Aug. 15. Then she will attend a language camp, to brush up on her German for a couple of weeks before being placed with her host family.
Abigail is not the first person in her family to experience high school in another country. She joins her sisters Alaina and Hanna who both have gone through the same programs.
Ashley said she decided on Germany as the place she wanted to have this experience in because of former exchange students they have hosted and the fact that her sisters also spoke highly of their experiences.
She has been practicing speaking German but feels confident once she gets to the language camp she will be able to pick it up pretty well.
“I do not know what to expect from this experience,” she said. “I do want to travel while I am there, because it is easy to get around Europe from Germany.”
In the meantime, following her high school graduation, she plans to work this summer at Lakeside Links golf course before she leaves in August.