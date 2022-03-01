Ludington residents with something on their mind can talk it out with their elected representatives during this month’s Coffee with the Councilors, held at noon on Thursday at Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
The monthly event is a chance to talk about issues one-on-one with the decision makers.
It’s intended to be more accessible than the public comment segments at city council meetings, where speakers are limited to three minutes.
This month, the event will be attended by Councilor Jack Bulger, who represents the Sixth Ward, and Councilor John Terzano, who represents the whole city.
This year, Coffee with the Councilors is being held on the first Thursday of every month, at noon during odd months and 5:30 p.m. during even months.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski, a frequent advocate for the event, said it is often an opportunity for residents with personal concerns to “hear the rest of the story.”
“People come to us many times … with what I would say (are) private concerns, maybe something on their street or a zoning issue with their house,” Winczewski said.
Often, talking it over with the councilors gives residents a better sense of why certain restrictions are in place, she added.
When a question can’t be answered on-the-spot, an effort is made to research it and get back to the person who asked it, Winczewski said.
“I think that helps a lot, and it doesn’t leave people out there angry,” she said. “If those questions don’t get answers, what happens (is) you get this festering … of ill will.”
While some topics may be too technical or specialized for councilors to speak fluently on, and some issues might not be city concerns, Winczewski said practically any concern is valid to air at the event.
“I’m a realist, but I’m kind of an optimist. If it’s been bothering someone and they take the time to come down on their lunch hour or after work, I say it’s worth us listening to,” she said.
There are usually about five-to-eight attendees, Winczewski said, adding that she’s never seen one where no one came.
The noon events tend to be a bigger draw, she said, and attendance naturally ticks up in the warmer months.
Winczewski said the “big difference” between Coffee with the Councilors and other ways of getting in touch — like phone, email or walking into City Hall — is the “sense of community.”
“You see that you have councilors that are willing to come forward and listen to you individually and to actually work for you behind the scenes,” she said. “I think that (the) whole humanness of the city really comes through.”