"A typical day for me begins by arriving to our department and punching in. The phone I carry to help me communicate while I am mobile at work begins to buzz with messages. A text shows I am needed in the emergency department. I arrive to find that a patient is short of breath. Before COVID-19, I would enter the room without hesitation and begin talking to the patient to determine how he or she is feeling and do an assessment of what is needed. Today, I operate with the assumption that everyone has COVID-19. That allows me to keep safe and it allows me to ensure my patients are safe. I pause before I go into the room to replace my surgical mask with an N95 mask or what is called a Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR, a device that protects healthcare workers who are exposed to aerosolized pathogens such as COVID-19. A PAPR consists of a face shield, a fan, a HEPA filter and tubing. It takes contaminated air and filters it so that a healthcare worker is only breathing in purified air. Before going into a room with a patient who does or may have COVID-19, health care workers often put on a PAPR, which takes several minutes to get on and adjust. When we are finished with each patient, the PAPR is removed and sanitized for the next health care worker.
"Utilizing technologyTelemedicine is technology Spectrum Health has used for years, but during the pandemic, its use for critical patients became very important. With a monitor wheeled into the patient’s room in Ludington, a pulmonologist in Grand Rapids can see the patient via a camera and talk to the hospitalist on duty about the patient’s condition and care. The specialist can work directly with our local hospitalists to confer on patient care and offer insight on the best course of treatment for each patient. It’s a valuable tool for both physicians, patients and families."
— John Bottrell, RRT, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital