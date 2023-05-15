As the trial involving the owners of the Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping, and their former auditor, DeBoer Baumann and Company PLC, continued its fifth day Monday, LMC rested its case.
The court also saw DeBoer’s attorney, Jeffrey Hengeveld of Plunkett Cooney, ask for a directed verdict after LMC’s attorney, Larry Acker of Traverse City, said the plaintiffs had rested their case.
The motion was denied by 51st Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
A directed verdict is a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining that there is no legally sufficient evidential basis for a jury to reach a different conclusion than to award the judgement to the defendant, DeBoer.
Acker has maintained throughout the trial that DeBoer has committed accounting and professional malpractice by failing to notice and prevent embezzlement by former LMC accountant Paul Piper.
Piper was convicted and sentenced by a federal judge in September 2020 to serve 63 months in prison for defrauding the former owners of the SS Badger.
The only witness that Acker called Monday was expert Jim Schmid, a certified public accountant (CPA) of Resolution Expert of Troy.
Schmid said that since DeBoer began working with LMC in 1995 they had acknowledged that there were problems with the business’ internal controls and that there needed to be some separation of duties.
“It is inappropriate in all that time to not further look into their (LMC’s) internal controls when you could see that nothing had been done. You don’t keep sending your client the same form letter every year, assuring them that everything is alright.
“If they didn’t recommend an audit they should have resigned working from them.
“DeBoer never quit working for LMC until after the embezzlement by Mr. Piper was discovered.”
Schmid said that through emails he reviewed, DeBoer was aware that there were illegal acts going on behind the LMC owner’s backs.
“Don Clingan and Bob Magalitz were totally in the dark about all this for years,” he added. “Instead of going to Piper all the time they should have been going to Don and Bob.”
Schmid continued by saying there were $750,000 in payroll penalties because the payroll taxes were not paid on time. There was also a total in fines of $97,406 in civil penalties and $600,000 in tax penalties.
“DeBoer failed them on so many levels,” Schmid said.