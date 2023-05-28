Hundreds from West Michigan and the Midwest gathered for the 61st annual Fountain Horse Pull in Fountain on Sunday. Teams of Belgian draft horses from as near as Fountain to as far as the surrounding states competed in the event including the team of brothers Kevin, Eric and Pat Langley from Montgomery and Bad Axe. The horse pull was the first pull the brothers have competed in since their father passed away 15 years ago. They brought their two male Belgians, Andy, 5, and Buck, 6, more than three hours away to Fountain for the weekend’s event.
Attracting a large crowd
- By Kate Watkins Daily News Staff Writer
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What are you looking forward to the most this summer?
You voted: